Of Montreal Shares Video for New Single “Blab Sabbath Lathe of Maiden”
Freewave Lucifer f
ck Due Out July 29 via Polyvinyl
Jul 07, 2022
Photography by Christina Schneider
Of Montreal, the project of Kevin Barnes, has shared an animated video for their new single, “Blab Sabbath Lathe of Maiden.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Freewave Lucifer f<ck f^ck f>ck, which will be out on July 29 via Polyvinyl. View the video, animated by David Barnes, below.
Barnes states in a press release: “There is an unhappy family whose surname is America, Liberals are Parent 1 and Conservatives are Parent 2, the citizens of the country are the children trapped inside of their parents’ toxic and loveless marriage. The inimical family dynamic is traumatizing the children and warping their brains worse and worse with every passing day. Some of the children feel closer to Parent 1, while others feel closer to Parent 2, this creates a hostile and violent divide within the family. The parents cannot recall why they ever got married in the first place and have grown so far apart ideologically, spiritually, emotionally…that they’ve begun to truly hate each other. They desperately need to get divorced but their lives are so deeply intertwined that it seems impossible. So life goes on and nothing is done to slow their tragic path towards familial annihilation.”
Upon announcement of the album in June, Barnes shared the track “Marijuana’s a Working Woman,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.
Of Montreal’s previous album, UR FUN, came out in 2020 via Polyvinyl.
