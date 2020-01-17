News

of Montreal – Stream the New Album UR FUN Out Now via Polyvinyl





Of Montreal, the project of Kevin Barnes, have released a new album, UR FUN, today via Polyvinyl. Now that the album is out, you can stream the whole thing below. Also below are of Montreal's upcoming tour dates.

Previously of Montreal shared UR FUN's first single, "Peace to All Freaks," which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from the album, "Polyaneurism," via a video for the track. Then Barnes shared another song from the album, "You've Had Me Everywhere," which was one of our Songs of the Week.

UR FUN is the follow-up to 2018's White Is Relic/Irrealis Mood. A previous press release said that the album is inspired by Barnes' relationship with songwriter Christina Schnieder of Locate S,1. Musical inspirations include Cyndi Lauper's She's So Unusual and Janet Jackson's Control, in that Barnes set out to have every song on the album a catchy single. Barnes recorded the album in his home studio in Athens, Georgia.

Read our review of White Is Relic/Irrealis Mood.

Read our 2016 The End interview about endings and death with of Montreal's Kevin Barnes.

of Montreal Tour Dates:

02/27 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre #

02/28 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel #

02/29 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle #

03/01 - Richmond, VA @ Broadberry #

03/02 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

03/03 - Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre #

03/04 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair #

03/05 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere #

03/06 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

03/07 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre %

03/08 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom %

03/09 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme %

03/10 - Madison, WI @ The Majestic Theatre %

03/11 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line %

03/12 - Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge %

03/13 - Cincinnati, OH @ The Woodward Theater %

03/14 - Nashville, TN @ Little Harpeth %

03/26 - Memphis, TN @ The Hi Tone $

03/27 - St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room $

03/28 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room $

03/29 - Englewood, CO @ The Gothic $

03/30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge $

03/31 - Missoula, MT @ Top Hat $

04/01 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos $

04/02 - Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall $

04/03 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow's $

04/04 - Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre $

04/05 - Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theatre $

04/06 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole $

04/07 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent $

04/08 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sister $

04/10 - Dallas, TX @ Trees $

04/11 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk $

04/12 - New Orleans, LA @ Howlin' Wolf $



# w/ Lily's Band

% w/ Lily and Horn Horse

$ w/ Locate S,1

