 Ohmme Share Spooky Video for New Song "Ghost," Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates
Tuesday, April 7th, 2020  
Ohmme Share Spooky Video for New Song “Ghost,” Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates

Fantasize Your Ghost Due Out June 5 via Joyful Noise

Apr 07, 2020 By Christopher Roberts
Chicago-based duo Ohmme (Sima Cunningham and Macie Stewart) are releasing a new album, Fantasize Your Ghost, on June 5 via Joyful Noise. Now they have shared another song from the album, “Ghost,” via a video for the track that features them dancing and performing with some colorful ghosts. The band have also announced some rescheduled tour dates, after the original dates were postponed due to COVID-19. Austin Vesely directed the video. Watch it below, followed by the tour dates.

Ohmme collectively had this to say about the video in a press release: “We’d been kicking around the idea of doing something like the ‘Pop Musik’ video by M but darker. There’s a lot of darkness these days but it’s important to keep dancing. Austin said, ‘fancy ghosts’ and ‘can I press order on these California King satin bedsheets’ and we said ‘Yes, and YES!’”

Fantasize Your Ghost was demoed at Sam Evian's Flying Cloud Studios in Upstate New York and eventually recorded over six days in August 2019 at the Post Farm in southern Wisconsin with producer Chris Cohen. Previously they shared the album’s first single, “3 2 4 3,” via a video for the song.

Ohmme Tour Dates:

Fri. June 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon - Record Release Show *
Sat. June 6 - Oakland, CA @ Crystal Cavern *
Sun. June 7 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Atrium at The Catalyst *
Mon. June 8 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s *
Tue. June 9 - Sisters, OR @ The Suttle Lodge *
Thu. June 11 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge *
Fri. June 12 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza *
Sat. June 13 - Spokane, WA @ Lucky You (Upstairs) *
Sun. June 14 - Boise, ID @ The Olympic *
Mon. June 15 - Reno, NV @ Holland Project
Tue. June 16 - Bolinas, CA @ Gospel Flat Farmstand *
Sat. Aug. 8 - Ripon, WI @ Avrom Farm Party
Sun. Sept. 27 - Austin, TX @ Scholz Garten %
Mon. Sept. 28 - Houston, TX @ Satellite %
Tue. Sept. 29 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West %
Thu. Oct. 1 - Nashville, TN @ Exit In %
Fri. Oct. 2 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom %
Sun. Oct. 4 - Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre %
Mon. Oct. 5 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer %
Tue. Oct. 6 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere %
Thu. Oct. 8 - Winooski, VT @ Monkey House
Fri. Oct. 9 - Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre %
Sat. Oct. 10 - Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts %
Mon. Oct. 12 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater %
Tue. Oct. 13 - Detroit, M @ MOCAD %
Thu. Oct. 15 - Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center %
Fri. Oct. 16 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room %
Sat. Oct. 17 - Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barn %
Sun. Oct. 18 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre %
 
* = w/ V. V. Lightbody
% = w/ Waxahatchee 

