Ohmme Share Two New Songs: "Mine" and "Miasma" Part of the Sub Pop Singles Club





Chicago-based duo Ohmme (Sima Cunningham and Macie Stewart) have shared two new songs, “Mine” and “Miasma.” Both songs form a new 7-inch for the Sub Pop Singles Club. Listen to them both below.

Ohmme released a new album, Fantasize Your Ghost, back in June via Joyful Noise. Fantasize Your Ghost was demoed at Sam Evian's Flying Cloud Studios in Upstate New York and eventually recorded over six days in August 2019 at the Post Farm in southern Wisconsin with producer Chris Cohen.

Previously, the duo shared the album’s first two singles (both via videos): “3 2 4 3” and “Ghost.” “Ghost” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from the album, “Selling Candy.”

