 Ohmme Share Two New Songs: “Mine” and “Miasma” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Tuesday, October 13th, 2020  
Subscribe

Ohmme Share Two New Songs: “Mine” and “Miasma”

Part of the Sub Pop Singles Club

Oct 12, 2020 By Christopher Roberts
Bookmark and Share


Chicago-based duo Ohmme (Sima Cunningham and Macie Stewart) have shared two new songs, “Mine” and “Miasma.” Both songs form a new 7-inch for the Sub Pop Singles Club. Listen to them both below.

Ohmme released a new album, Fantasize Your Ghost, back in June via Joyful Noise. Fantasize Your Ghost was demoed at Sam Evian's Flying Cloud Studios in Upstate New York and eventually recorded over six days in August 2019 at the Post Farm in southern Wisconsin with producer Chris Cohen.  

Previously, the duo shared the album’s first two singles (both via videos): “3 2 4 3” and “Ghost.” “Ghost” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from the album, “Selling Candy.”  

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #67

Sep 04, 2020 Issue #67 - Phoebe Bridgers and Moses Sumney

Most Recent