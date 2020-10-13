Ohmme Share Two New Songs: “Mine” and “Miasma”
Part of the Sub Pop Singles Club
Chicago-based duo Ohmme (Sima Cunningham and Macie Stewart) have shared two new songs, “Mine” and “Miasma.” Both songs form a new 7-inch for the Sub Pop Singles Club. Listen to them both below.
Ohmme released a new album, Fantasize Your Ghost, back in June via Joyful Noise. Fantasize Your Ghost was demoed at Sam Evian's Flying Cloud Studios in Upstate New York and eventually recorded over six days in August 2019 at the Post Farm in southern Wisconsin with producer Chris Cohen.
Previously, the duo shared the album’s first two singles (both via videos): “3 2 4 3” and “Ghost.” “Ghost” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from the album, “Selling Candy.”
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Julia Jacklin Shares Two New Songs: “to Perth, before the border closes” and “CRY” (News) — Julia Jacklin
- Ohmme Share Two New Songs: “Mine” and “Miasma” (News) — Ohmme
- Watch Angel Olsen Perform 11-Minute Long New Song “Time Bandits” (News) — Angel Olsen
- Premiere: CLAVVS Share Video for New Track “Dance in Place” (News) — CLAVVS
- The Goa Express (Interview) — The Goa Express
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.