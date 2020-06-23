News

All





Old 97’s Announce New Album, Share Video for First Single “Turn Off the TV” Twelfth Due Out August 21 via ATO





Alt-country quartet Old 97’s have announced a new album, their 12th, the fittingly titled Twelfth, and shared its lead single, “Turn Off the TV,” with an accompanying video. Twelfth is due out August 21 on ATO. The video for “Turn Off the TV” was directed by Liam Lynch. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Twelfth is a “testament” to the 27-year-old band’s “staying power,” according to a press release. The band still features its original lineup of Miller, guitarist Ken Bethea, bassist Murry Hammond, and drummer Philip Peeples.

Singer Rhett Miller has this to say about the recording process in a press release: “You have to take pride in the unlikeliness of it all. It’s mind boggling to think that we’ve been able to last this long, that we’ve been able to support ourselves and our families on our own terms for almost thirty years. Twelve is a lot of records.”

Twelfth was produced by Vance Powell. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach graces the album’s cover art. A press release says this is “both an homage to Miller’s childhood hero and a recognition that, in making their livings as musicians, the 97’s themselves have achieved their lifelong dreams.”

Twelfth Tracklist:

1. The Dropouts

2. This House Got Ghosts

3. Turn Off the TV

4. I Like You Better

5. Happy Hour

6. Belmont Hotel

7. Confessional Boxing

8. Diamonds on Neptune

9. Our Year

10. Bottle Rocket Baby

11. Absence (What We’ve Got)

12. Why Don’t We Ever Say We’re Sorry

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.