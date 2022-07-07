 Oliver Sim of The xx Announces Debut Solo Album and Tour Dates, Shares New Song “GMT” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, July 7th, 2022  
Subscribe

Oliver Sim of The xx Announces Debut Solo Album and Tour Dates, Shares New Song “GMT”

Hideous Bastard Due Out September 9 via Young

Jul 07, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Laura Jane Coulson
Bookmark and Share


Oliver Sim of The xx has announced the release of his debut solo album. Produced by bandmate Jamie xx, Hideous Bastard will be out on September 9 via Young. Sim has also shared a video for a new album track, “GMT,” in addition to announcing a set of upcoming tour dates. View the video, directed by Laura Jane Coulson, below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art and full list of tour dates.

“‘GMT’ was one of the first songs made for the record,” states Sim in a press release. “I’d chased Jamie to Australia to escape British winter. We worked in Sydney and road tripped down to Byron Bay, stopping at secluded beaches and listening to a lot of The Beach Boys and Brian Wilson on the way. The first song we made was ‘GMT,’ sampling Brian Wilson’s ‘Smile.’ The song was written about pining over a love back home, thousands of miles apart on different time zones. It’s also a love letter to London.”

Video director Coulson adds: “I remember hearing the beginnings of ‘GMT’ in 2020 when Oliver was writing the record. It’s been in my head ever since. So I was beyond happy when Oliver asked to collaborate on the video for ‘GMT’ (actually my favorite song from the record). We wanted to make something simple and positive that focused on Oliver’s performance. I also wanted to capture his energy and show moments where we see a hint of his off-stage persona. We had so much fun making it.”

Hideous Bastard Tracklist:

1. Hideous
2. Romance with a Memory
3. Sensitive Child
4. Never Here
5. Unreliable Narrator
6. Saccharine
7. Confident Man
8. GMT
9. Fruit
10. Run The Credits

Oliver Sim 2022 Tour Dates:

SEPTEMBER

29 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

OCTOBER

01 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
02 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
05 – Chicago, IL – Metro
06 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre
08 – Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre
09 – Boston, MA – Royale
10 – New York, NY – Webster Hall
11 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
20 – Copenhagen, DK – Vega
22 – Paris, FR – Le Cabaret Sauvage
23 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg
26 – Berlin, DE – Admiralspalast
27 – Hamburg, DE – Uebel & Gefaehrlich
29 – Manchester, UK – New Century Hall
30 – London, UK – KOKO

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent