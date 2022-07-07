Oliver Sim of The xx Announces Debut Solo Album and Tour Dates, Shares New Song “GMT”
Hideous Bastard Due Out September 9 via Young
Jul 07, 2022
Photography by Laura Jane Coulson
Oliver Sim of The xx has announced the release of his debut solo album. Produced by bandmate Jamie xx, Hideous Bastard will be out on September 9 via Young. Sim has also shared a video for a new album track, “GMT,” in addition to announcing a set of upcoming tour dates. View the video, directed by Laura Jane Coulson, below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art and full list of tour dates.
“‘GMT’ was one of the first songs made for the record,” states Sim in a press release. “I’d chased Jamie to Australia to escape British winter. We worked in Sydney and road tripped down to Byron Bay, stopping at secluded beaches and listening to a lot of The Beach Boys and Brian Wilson on the way. The first song we made was ‘GMT,’ sampling Brian Wilson’s ‘Smile.’ The song was written about pining over a love back home, thousands of miles apart on different time zones. It’s also a love letter to London.”
Video director Coulson adds: “I remember hearing the beginnings of ‘GMT’ in 2020 when Oliver was writing the record. It’s been in my head ever since. So I was beyond happy when Oliver asked to collaborate on the video for ‘GMT’ (actually my favorite song from the record). We wanted to make something simple and positive that focused on Oliver’s performance. I also wanted to capture his energy and show moments where we see a hint of his off-stage persona. We had so much fun making it.”
Hideous Bastard Tracklist:
1. Hideous
2. Romance with a Memory
3. Sensitive Child
4. Never Here
5. Unreliable Narrator
6. Saccharine
7. Confident Man
8. GMT
9. Fruit
10. Run The Credits
Oliver Sim 2022 Tour Dates:
SEPTEMBER
29 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox
OCTOBER
01 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
02 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
05 – Chicago, IL – Metro
06 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre
08 – Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre
09 – Boston, MA – Royale
10 – New York, NY – Webster Hall
11 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
20 – Copenhagen, DK – Vega
22 – Paris, FR – Le Cabaret Sauvage
23 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg
26 – Berlin, DE – Admiralspalast
27 – Hamburg, DE – Uebel & Gefaehrlich
29 – Manchester, UK – New Century Hall
30 – London, UK – KOKO
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- True Romance [4K UHD] (Review) —
- Khruangbin Share Cover of Booker T. & The M.G.’s “Green Onions” (News) — Khruangbin
- Premiere: MCK Shares New Track and Video, “Tunnel Vision” (News) — MCK
- Oliver Sim of The xx Announces Debut Solo Album and Tour Dates, Shares New Song “GMT” (News) — Oliver Sim, The xx, Jamie xx
- The Cult Announce New Album, Share Video for Lead Single “Give Me Mercy” (News) — The Cult
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.