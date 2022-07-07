News

Oliver Sim of The xx Announces Debut Solo Album and Tour Dates, Shares New Song “GMT” Hideous Bastard Due Out September 9 via Young

Photography by Laura Jane Coulson



Oliver Sim of The xx has announced the release of his debut solo album. Produced by bandmate Jamie xx, Hideous Bastard will be out on September 9 via Young. Sim has also shared a video for a new album track, “GMT,” in addition to announcing a set of upcoming tour dates. View the video, directed by Laura Jane Coulson, below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art and full list of tour dates.

“‘GMT’ was one of the first songs made for the record,” states Sim in a press release. “I’d chased Jamie to Australia to escape British winter. We worked in Sydney and road tripped down to Byron Bay, stopping at secluded beaches and listening to a lot of The Beach Boys and Brian Wilson on the way. The first song we made was ‘GMT,’ sampling Brian Wilson’s ‘Smile.’ The song was written about pining over a love back home, thousands of miles apart on different time zones. It’s also a love letter to London.”

Video director Coulson adds: “I remember hearing the beginnings of ‘GMT’ in 2020 when Oliver was writing the record. It’s been in my head ever since. So I was beyond happy when Oliver asked to collaborate on the video for ‘GMT’ (actually my favorite song from the record). We wanted to make something simple and positive that focused on Oliver’s performance. I also wanted to capture his energy and show moments where we see a hint of his off-stage persona. We had so much fun making it.”

Hideous Bastard Tracklist:

1. Hideous

2. Romance with a Memory

3. Sensitive Child

4. Never Here

5. Unreliable Narrator

6. Saccharine

7. Confident Man

8. GMT

9. Fruit

10. Run The Credits

Oliver Sim 2022 Tour Dates:

SEPTEMBER

29 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

OCTOBER

01 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

02 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

05 – Chicago, IL – Metro

06 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre

08 – Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre

09 – Boston, MA – Royale

10 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

11 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

20 – Copenhagen, DK – Vega

22 – Paris, FR – Le Cabaret Sauvage

23 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg

26 – Berlin, DE – Admiralspalast

27 – Hamburg, DE – Uebel & Gefaehrlich

29 – Manchester, UK – New Century Hall

30 – London, UK – KOKO

