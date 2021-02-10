News

All





Ora The Molecule Announces Debut Album, Shares Video for Lead Single “Creator” Human Safari Due Out July 23 on Mute





Ora The Molecule (aka Nora Schjelderup) has just signed to Mute, subsequently announcing the release of her debut album Human Safari. She also has shared the video for the album’s lead single “Creator.” Human Safari will be out on July 23. Check out the Tanmay Chowdhary-directed video for “Creator” below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Schjelderup speaks about the new song and video in a press release: “The song is all about empowerment in the individual. You have to love the creator that is inside of the creature. I know there’s a lot of fear among kids. Greta Thunberg is a great example. She’s such a hero for so many young kids. It’s playing into that a little bit. In the video, my little sister, Tindra, is the adult listening to the news. I am a passive adult. She’s training me and doing all of these things to get us ready for the big day of catastrophe.”

Schjelderup’s most recent music project, the Sugar EP, was released back in 2019.

Human Safari Tracklist:

1. The Ball

2. Sugar

3. Creator

4. Die To Be A Butterfly

5. Helicopter

6. Shadow Twin

7. Beat Beat Beat

8. I Wanna Be Like You

9. Pocket Universe

10. You Need Air

11. Silence

12. Souldigging

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.