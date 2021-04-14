News

Ora the Molecule Shares Video for New Song “Die to Be a Butterfly” Human Safari Due Out July 23 on Mute





Norway’s Ora the Molecule (aka Nora Schjelderup) has shared a video for her new song “Die to Be a Butterfly.” It is the latest offering from her upcoming debut album Human Safari, which will be out on July 23 via Mute. The video was directed by Jody Elizabeth Nolan and Beth Cutting of film production group AJCollective. Check it out below.

Nolan and Cutting speak about the creation of the video in a press release: “When coming up with the concept for the video we began thinking about how it feels to ‘create,’ especially as a collaboration. We wanted to show the tension, fluidity, why some things stick and others flow. We used the visceral process of a butterfly in metamorphosis as a jumping-off point, and thus, began our Agnès Varda-inspired abstract liquid exploration.”

They add: “With this concept in mind, we took ourselves to the Andalusian mountains with a suitcase of jelly and a hire car discount code to go and meet the band. Our crew of 3 shot over 2 long and hectic, sticky days. Which saw our DOP Eira literally chasing the sunset in our cheap car rental around a mystery mountain range as Nora and Sju scrambled into silver jumpsuits. We learnt to always take baby wipes, don’t bring dogs, and it’s always worth renting walkie talkies.”

In February, Schjelderup shared the song “Creator” upon the album’s announcement, and it was featured on our Songs of the Week.

