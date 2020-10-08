Original or Cover: Black Sabbath’s “Iron Man” or The Cardigans’ “Iron Man?”
Which one do you prefer?
Original or cover? Black Sabbath’s “Iron Man” or The Cardigans’ cover of “Iron Man,” which one do you prefer? Listen to both below and respond in the comments or on our social media pages.
