Original or Cover: David Bowie’s “The Man Who Sold the World” or Nirvana’s Cover?
Which one do you prefer?
Original or cover? David Bowie’s “The Man Who Sold the World” or Nirvana’s cover of “The Man Who Sold the World,” which one do you prefer? Listen to both below and respond in the comments or on our social media pages.
