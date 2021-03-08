Original or Cover: Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” or Jeff Buckley’s “Hallelujah?”
Which one do you prefer?
Original or cover? Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” or Jeff Buckley’s cover of “Hallelujah,” which one do you prefer? Listen to both below and respond in the comments or on our social media pages.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Ryley Walker Shares New Song “Axis Bent” (News) — Ryley Walker
- Premiere: Whatitdo Archive Group Debuts “Ethiopian Airlines” (News) — Whatitdo Archive Group
- Original or Cover: Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” or Jeff Buckley’s “Hallelujah?” (News) — Leonard Cohen, Jeff Buckley
- Premiere: Ethan Gold Debuts Video For “In New York” (News) — Ethan Gold
- Premiere: The Accidentals Debut Video For “Wildfire” (News) — The Accidentals
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.