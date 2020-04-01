 Orville Peck Shares Video for New Song “Summertime” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Wednesday, April 1st, 2020  
Orville Peck Shares Video for New Song “Summertime”

His First Release for Columbia Records

Apr 01, 2020 By Christopher Roberts
Mysterious masked country singer Orville Peck has shared a new song, “Summertime,” via a video for the track. It is Peck’s first single for Columbia Records (previously he was signed to Sub Pop, who released his debut album, Pony, in 2019). Peck self-produced “Summertime,” as he did his debut album. Drew Kirsch (Taylor Swift, John Legend) directed the video. Watch it below.

Peck had this to say about the song in a press release: “I wrote this song a long time ago and to me, ‘Summertime’ has a few different meanings. Summertime can be a season, a person, or a memory of a happier time that can be difficult to visit. We also wanted the video to focus around the idea of how we treat nature. Ultimately this is a song about biding your time and staying hopeful—even if it means missing something or someone.”

