Orville Peck Shares Video for New Song “Summertime”
His First Release for Columbia Records
Mysterious masked country singer Orville Peck has shared a new song, “Summertime,” via a video for the track. It is Peck’s first single for Columbia Records (previously he was signed to Sub Pop, who released his debut album, Pony, in 2019). Peck self-produced “Summertime,” as he did his debut album. Drew Kirsch (Taylor Swift, John Legend) directed the video. Watch it below.
Peck had this to say about the song in a press release: “I wrote this song a long time ago and to me, ‘Summertime’ has a few different meanings. Summertime can be a season, a person, or a memory of a happier time that can be difficult to visit. We also wanted the video to focus around the idea of how we treat nature. Ultimately this is a song about biding your time and staying hopeful—even if it means missing something or someone.”
