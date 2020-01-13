News

All





Oscar Nominations Announced – “Joker,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” and “1917” Parasite, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story, and Ford v Ferrari Also Nominated for Best Picture





This morning the nominations for the 2020 Academy Awards were announced. Joker garnered the most nominations out of any film with 11, including for Best Picture, Best Actor (Joaquin Phoenix), Best Director (Todd Phillips), and Best Adapted Screenplay (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver). The other eight films nominated for Best Picture were 1917, Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Parasite.

This is another year where not a single woman was nominated for Best Director. Greta Gerwig was a likely contender for Little Women and another strong option could have been Lulu Wang for The Farewell, a film completely shut out. Apart from Cynthia Erivo's Best Actress nomination for Harriet and Antonio Banderas' Best Actor nomination for Pain and Glory, there wasn't a whole lot of diversity in the acting nominations either. Scarlett Johansson got two nominations, one for Best Actress for Marriage Story and one for Best Supporting Actress for Jojo Rabbit, but what about Cuban actress Ana de Armas and her acclaimed turn in Knives Out? In fact, that film was completely shut out apart from a Best Screenplay nomination for Rian Johnson. Or what about Chinese-American actress Awkwafina for The Farewell or Jennifer Lopez for Hustlers?

Below is the full list of nominees and the winners will be announced on February 9, so you've got until then to get caught up on all the nominated films (The Irishman and Marriage Story are on Netflix, for starters). The ceremony will be airing on ABC and for the second year in a row the show will have no host.

Best Picture



1917 (Universal)

Ford v Ferrari (Fox)

The Irishman (Netflix)

Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)

Joker (Warner Bros.)

Little Women (Sony)

Marriage Story (Netflix)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)

Parasite (Neon)

Actor in a Leading Role

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Renée Zellweger (Judy)

Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)

Florence Pugh (Little Women)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Directing

Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)

Sam Mendes (1917)

Todd Phillips (Joker)

Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Adapted Screenplay



The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)

Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)

Joker (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver)

Little Women (Greta Gerwig)

The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten)

Original Screenplay



1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)

Knives Out (Rian Johnson)

Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)

Parasite (Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han)

International Feature Film



Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Les Miserables (France)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)

Production Design



1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Film Editing



Ford v Ferrari (Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker)

The Irishman (Thelma Schoonmaker)

Jojo Rabbit (Tom Eagles)

Joker (Jeff Groth)

Parasite (Jinmo Yang)

Cinematography



1917 (Roger Deakins)

The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)

Joker (Lawrence Sher)

The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)

Visual Effects



1917

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Costume Design



Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Irishman

Joker

Little Women

Sound Mixing



1917

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Sound Editing



1917

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Original Score



1917 (Thomas Newman)

Joker (Hildur Guðnadóttir)

Little Women (Alexandre Desplat)

Marriage Story (Randy Newman)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (John Williams)

Documentary Feature

American Factory (Netflix)

The Cave (National Geographic)

The Edge of Democracy (Netflix)

For Sama (PBS)

Honeyland (Neon)

Documentary Short Subject



In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Makeup and Hairstyling



1917

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Animated Feature Film



How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Dreamworks)

I Lost My Body (Netflix)

Klaus (Netflix)

Missing Link (United Artists Releasing)

Toy Story 4 (Pixar)

Animated Short Film



Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Live-Action Short Film



Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors' Window

Saria

A Sister

Original Song

"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" (Toy Story 4) - Randy Newman

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" (Rocketman) - Elton John & Bernie Taupin

"I'm Standing With You" (Breakthrough) - Diane Warren

"Into the Unknown" (Frozen 2) - Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez

"Stand Up" (Harriet) - Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.