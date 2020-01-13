 Oscar Nominations Announced – “Joker,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “1917,” and More | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Monday, January 13th, 2020  
Oscar Nominations Announced – “Joker,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” and “1917”

Parasite, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story, and Ford v Ferrari Also Nominated for Best Picture

Jan 13, 2020 By Christopher Roberts
This morning the nominations for the 2020 Academy Awards were announced. Joker garnered the most nominations out of any film with 11, including for Best Picture, Best Actor (Joaquin Phoenix), Best Director (Todd Phillips), and Best Adapted Screenplay (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver). The other eight films nominated for Best Picture were 1917, Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Parasite.

This is another year where not a single woman was nominated for Best Director. Greta Gerwig was a likely contender for Little Women and another strong option could have been Lulu Wang for The Farewell, a film completely shut out. Apart from Cynthia Erivo's Best Actress nomination for Harriet and Antonio Banderas' Best Actor nomination for Pain and Glory, there wasn't a whole lot of diversity in the acting nominations either. Scarlett Johansson got two nominations, one for Best Actress for Marriage Story and one for Best Supporting Actress for Jojo Rabbit, but what about Cuban actress Ana de Armas and her acclaimed turn in Knives Out? In fact, that film was completely shut out apart from a Best Screenplay nomination for Rian Johnson. Or what about Chinese-American actress Awkwafina for The Farewell or Jennifer Lopez for Hustlers?

Below is the full list of nominees and the winners will be announced on February 9, so you've got until then to get caught up on all the nominated films (The Irishman and Marriage Story are on Netflix, for starters). The ceremony will be airing on ABC and for the second year in a row the show will have no host.

Best Picture

1917 (Universal)
Ford v Ferrari (Fox)
The Irishman (Netflix)
Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)
Joker (Warner Bros.)
Little Women (Sony)
Marriage Story (Netflix)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)
Parasite (Neon) 

Actor in a Leading Role

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)
Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
Renée Zellweger (Judy)

Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
Florence Pugh (Little Women)
Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Directing

Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)
Sam Mendes (1917)
Todd Phillips (Joker)
Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)
Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)
Joker (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver)
Little Women (Greta Gerwig)
The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten) 

Original Screenplay

1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)
Knives Out (Rian Johnson)
Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)
Parasite (Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han)

International Feature Film

Corpus Christi (Poland)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Les Miserables (France)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
Parasite (South Korea) 

Production Design

1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite

Film Editing

Ford v Ferrari (Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker)
The Irishman (Thelma Schoonmaker)
Jojo Rabbit (Tom Eagles)
Joker (Jeff Groth)
Parasite (Jinmo Yang)

Cinematography

1917 (Roger Deakins)
The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)
Joker (Lawrence Sher)
The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)

Visual Effects

1917
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 

Costume Design

Jojo Rabbit 
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood 
The Irishman
Joker 
Little Women 

Sound Mixing

1917
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari 
Joker 
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood 

Sound Editing

1917
Ford v Ferrari 
Joker 
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood 
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 

Original Score

1917 (Thomas Newman)
Joker (Hildur Guðnadóttir)
Little Women (Alexandre Desplat)
Marriage Story (Randy Newman)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (John Williams)

Documentary Feature

American Factory (Netflix)
The Cave (National Geographic)
The Edge of Democracy (Netflix)
For Sama (PBS)
Honeyland (Neon) 

Documentary Short Subject

In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha

Makeup and Hairstyling

1917
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Animated Feature Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Dreamworks)
I Lost My Body (Netflix)
Klaus (Netflix)
Missing Link (United Artists Releasing)
Toy Story 4 (Pixar)

Animated Short Film

Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister 

Live-Action Short Film

Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors' Window
Saria
A Sister

Original Song

"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" (Toy Story 4) - Randy Newman
"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" (Rocketman) - Elton John & Bernie Taupin
"I'm Standing With You" (Breakthrough) - Diane Warren
"Into the Unknown" (Frozen 2) - Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez
"Stand Up" (Harriet) - Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo

Comments

