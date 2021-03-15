Riz Ahmed in Sound of Metal
Oscar Nominations Announced – “Sound of Metal” Gets Six, Including Best Picture
The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Mank, Minari, Nomadland, Promising Young Woman, and The Trial of the Chicago 7 Also Nominated for Best Picture
This morning the nominations for the 2021 Academy Awards were announced and here at Under the Radar we were happy to see Sound of Metal get six nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Riz Ahmed, and Best Supporting Actor for Paul Raci. After all, it’s not everyday that our print magazine has a cameo in a film nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars!
Sound of Metal is about Ruben Stone (played by Ahmed), a drummer who is going deaf. He and his bandmate/girlfriend Lou (Olivia Cooke) are the fictional metal duo Blackgammon and they go on tour in an old airstream RV. Posted to the walls of the RV are various press clippings for the band, including a fake Under the Radar cover with Blackgammon on it. The cover shows up in the background in a few shots, but is clearly visible in one scene about two-thirds of the way through the movie. When they were making Sound of Metal the filmmakers reached out to us to ask permission and we consulted on the design of the fictional cover, which also features the names of many other fictional bands the filmmakers came up with.
Sound of Metal was also nominated for Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, and Best Sound (it would be shocking if it doesn’t at least win that award, considering the subject matter and use of sound in the film.
The other films nominated for Best Picture were: The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Mank, Minari, Nomadland, Promising Young Woman, and The Trial of the Chicago 7.
Mank leads with the most nominations, at 10. Then Sound of Metal is tied in second alongside The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, Nomadland, and The Trial of the Chicago 7, which all got six nominations each.
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross get two Original Score nominations, for Mank and Soul (the latter nomination is shared with Jon Batiste, who wrote the jazz music for Soul). Amusingly, “Husavik,” from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, was nominated for Original Song.
Awards will be given out at a ceremony on April 25 that will be airing on ABC and will probably look a little different this year due to the continuing pandemic. Other changes already brought on by COVID-19 include the eligibility period being extended two months to the end of February and films that debuted on streaming services being eligible (previously, films had to screen in movie theaters first to be nominated).
Here is the complete list of nominations:
Best Picture
The Father
David Parfitt, Jean-Louis Livi and Philippe Carcassonne, Producers
Judas and the Black Messiah
Shaka King, Charles D. King and Ryan Coogler, Producers
Mank
Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth and Douglas Urbanski, Producers
Minari
Christina Oh, Producer
Nomadland
Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey and Chloé Zhao, Producers
Promising Young Woman
Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell and Josey McNamara, Producers
Sound of Metal
Bert Hamelinck and Sacha Ben Harroche, Producers
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Marc Platt and Stuart Besser, Producers
Actor in a Leading Role
Riz Ahmed
Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins
The Father
Gary Oldman
Mank
Steven Yeun
Minari
Actress in a Leading Role
Viola Davis
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day
The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby
Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand
Nomadland
Carey Mulligan
Promising Young Woman
Actor in a Supporting Role
Sacha Baron Cohen
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya
Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom, Jr
One Night in Miami
Paul Raci
Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield
Judas and the Black Messiah
Actress in a Supporting Role
Maria Bakalova
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close
Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman
The Father
Amanda Seyfried
Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn
Minari
Directing
Another Round
Thomas Vinterberg
Mank
David Fincher
Minari
Lee Isaac Chung
Nomadland
Chloé Zhao
Promising Young Woman
Emerald Fennell
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham & Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern; Story by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Nina Pedrad
The Father
Screenplay by Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller
Nomadland
Written for the screen by Chloé Zhao
One Night in Miami
Screenplay by Kemp Powers
The White Tiger
Written for the screen by Ramin Bahrani
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Judas and the Black Messiah
Screenplay by Will Berson & Shaka King; Story by Will Berson & Shaka King and Kenny Lucas & Keith Lucas
Minari
Written by Lee Isaac Chung
Promising Young Woman
Written by Emerald Fennell
Sound of Metal
Screenplay by Darius Marder & Abraham Marder; Story by Darius Marder & Derek Cianfrance
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Written by Aaron Sorkin
Costume Design
Emma
Alexandra Byrne
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Ann Roth
Mank
Trish Summerville
Mulan
Bina Daigeler
Pinocchio
Massimo Cantini Parrini
Music (Original Score)
Da 5 Bloods
Terence Blanchard
Mank
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
Minari
Emile Mosseri
News of the World
James Newton Howard
Soul
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste
Music (Original Song)
“Fight For You” from Judas and the Black Messiah
Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas
“Hear My Voice” from The Trial of the Chicago 7
Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite
“Husavik” from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson
“Io Sì (Seen)” from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini
“Speak Now” from One Night in Miami
Music and Lyric by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth
Documentary Feature
Collective
Alexander Nanau and Bianca Oana
Crip Camp
Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht and Sara Bolder
The Mole Agent
Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibáñez
My Octopus Teacher
Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed and Craig Foster
Time
Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino and Kellen Quinn
Documentary Short Subject
Colette
Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers
Do Not Split
Anders Hammer and Charlotte Cook
Hunger Ward
Skye Fitzgerald and Michael Scheuerman
A Love Song for Latasha
Sophia Nahli Allison and Janice Duncan
Animated Feature Film
Onward
Dan Scanlon and Kori Rae
Over the Moon
Glen Keane, Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Richard Phelan, Will Becher and Paul Kewley
Soul
Pete Docter and Dana Murray
Wolfwalkers
Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young and Stéphan Roelants
Animated Short Film
Burrow
Madeline Sharafian and Michael Capbarat
Genius Loci
Adrien Mérigeau and Amaury Ovise
If Anything Happens I Love You
Will McCormack and Michael Govier
Opera
Erick Oh
Yes-People
Gísli Darri Halldórsson and Arnar Gunnarsson
Live Action Short Film
Feeling Through
Doug Roland and Susan Ruzenski
The Letter Room
Elvira Lind and Sofia Sondervan
The Present
Farah Nabulsi
Two Distant Strangers
Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe
White Eye
Tomer Shushan and Shira Hochman
International Feature Film
Another Round
Denmark
Better Days
Hong Kong
Collective
Romania
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Tunisia
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah
Sean Bobbitt
Mank
Erik Messerschmidt
News of the World
Dariusz Wolski
Nomadland
Joshua James Richards
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Phedon Papamichael
Film Editing
The Father
Yorgos Lamprinos
Nomadland
Chloé Zhao
Promising Young Woman
Frédéric Thoraval
Sound of Metal
Mikkel E. G. Nielsen
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Alan Baumgarten
Production Design
The Father
Production Design: Peter Francis; Set Decoration: Cathy Featherstone
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Production Design: Mark Ricker; Set Decoration: Karen O’Hara and Diana Stoughton
Mank
Production Design: Donald Graham Burt; Set Decoration: Jan Pascale
News of the World
Production Design: David Crank; Set Decoration: Elizabeth Keenan
Tenet
Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas
Makeup and Hairstyling
Emma
Marese Langan, Laura Allen and Claudia Stolze
Hillbilly Elegy
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle and Patricia Dehaney
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson
Mank
Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri and Colleen LaBaff
Pinocchio
Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti
Sound
Greyhound
Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman
Mank
Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin
News of the World
Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett
Soul
Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David Parker
Sound of Metal
Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh
Visual Effects
Love and Monsters
Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox
The Midnight Sky
Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon and David Watkins
Mulan
Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury and Steve Ingram
The One and Only Ivan
Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones and Santiago Colomo Martinez
Tenet
Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Oscar Nominations Announced – “Sound of Metal” Gets Six, Including Best Picture (News) — Riz Ahmed
- Lost Course (Review) —
- Teenage Fanclub Share New Song “The Sun Won’t Shine On Me” (News) — Teenage Fanclub
- Dessa Debuts New Single “Life On Land” (News) — Dessa
- Premiere: James Houlahan Debuts Video For “What Is Our Love?” (News) — James Houlahan
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.