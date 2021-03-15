 Oscar Nominations Announced – “Sound of Metal” Gets Six, Including Best Picture | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Monday, March 15th, 2021  
Riz Ahmed in Sound of Metal

Oscar Nominations Announced – “Sound of Metal” Gets Six, Including Best Picture

The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Mank, Minari, Nomadland, Promising Young Woman, and The Trial of the Chicago 7 Also Nominated for Best Picture

Mar 15, 2021 By Mark Redfern
This morning the nominations for the 2021 Academy Awards were announced and here at Under the Radar we were happy to see Sound of Metal get six nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Riz Ahmed, and Best Supporting Actor for Paul Raci. After all, it’s not everyday that our print magazine has a cameo in a film nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars! 

Sound of Metal is about Ruben Stone (played by Ahmed), a drummer who is going deaf. He and his bandmate/girlfriend Lou (Olivia Cooke) are the fictional metal duo Blackgammon and they go on tour in an old airstream RV. Posted to the walls of the RV are various press clippings for the band, including a fake Under the Radar cover with Blackgammon on it. The cover shows up in the background in a few shots, but is clearly visible in one scene about two-thirds of the way through the movie. When they were making Sound of Metal the filmmakers reached out to us to ask permission and we consulted on the design of the fictional cover, which also features the names of many other fictional bands the filmmakers came up with. 

Sound of Metal was also nominated for Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, and Best Sound (it would be shocking if it doesn’t at least win that award, considering the subject matter and use of sound in the film.

The other films nominated for Best Picture were: The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Mank, Minari, Nomadland, Promising Young Woman, and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Mank leads with the most nominations, at 10. Then Sound of Metal is tied in second alongside The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, Nomadland, and The Trial of the Chicago 7, which all got six nominations each. 

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross get two Original Score nominations, for Mank and Soul (the latter nomination is shared with Jon Batiste, who wrote the jazz music for Soul). Amusingly, “Husavik,” from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, was nominated for Original Song. 

Awards will be given out at a ceremony on April 25 that will be airing on ABC and will probably look a little different this year due to the continuing pandemic. Other changes already brought on by COVID-19 include the eligibility period being extended two months to the end of February and films that debuted on streaming services being eligible (previously, films had to screen in movie theaters first to be nominated). 

Here is the complete list of nominations:

Best Picture

The Father
David Parfitt, Jean-Louis Livi and Philippe Carcassonne, Producers 

Judas and the Black Messiah
Shaka King, Charles D. King and Ryan Coogler, Producers 

Mank
Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth and Douglas Urbanski, Producers 

Minari
Christina Oh, Producer

Nomadland
Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey and Chloé Zhao, Producers

Promising Young Woman
Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell and Josey McNamara, Producers 

Sound of Metal
Bert Hamelinck and Sacha Ben Harroche, Producers 

The Trial of the Chicago 7
Marc Platt and Stuart Besser, Producers

Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed
Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom 

Anthony Hopkins
The Father

Gary Oldman
Mank

Steven Yeun
Minari 

Actress in a Leading Role 

Viola Davis
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom 

Andra Day
The United States vs. Billie Holiday 

Vanessa Kirby
Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand
Nomadland 

Carey Mulligan
Promising Young Woman 

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen
The Trial of the Chicago 7 

Daniel Kaluuya
Judas and the Black Messiah 

Leslie Odom, Jr
One Night in Miami

Paul Raci
Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield
Judas and the Black Messiah 

Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm 

Glenn Close
Hillbilly Elegy 

Olivia Colman
The Father

Amanda Seyfried
Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn
Minari 

Directing 

Another Round
Thomas Vinterberg 

Mank
David Fincher 

Minari
Lee Isaac Chung 

Nomadland
Chloé Zhao 

Promising Young Woman
Emerald Fennell 

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham & Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern; Story by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Nina Pedrad

The Father
Screenplay by Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller 

Nomadland
Written for the screen by Chloé Zhao

One Night in Miami
Screenplay by Kemp Powers

The White Tiger
Written for the screen by Ramin Bahrani

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Judas and the Black Messiah
Screenplay by Will Berson & Shaka King; Story by Will Berson & Shaka King and Kenny Lucas & Keith Lucas 

Minari
Written by Lee Isaac Chung 

Promising Young Woman
Written by Emerald Fennell 

Sound of Metal
Screenplay by Darius Marder & Abraham Marder; Story by Darius Marder & Derek Cianfrance

The Trial of the Chicago 7
Written by Aaron Sorkin 

Costume Design 

Emma
Alexandra Byrne 

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Ann Roth

Mank
Trish Summerville

Mulan
Bina Daigeler 

Pinocchio
Massimo Cantini Parrini

Music (Original Score) 

Da 5 Bloods
Terence Blanchard 

Mank
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Minari
Emile Mosseri

News of the World
James Newton Howard 

Soul
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste 

Music (Original Song) 

“Fight For You” from Judas and the Black Messiah
Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas

“Hear My Voice” from The Trial of the Chicago 7
Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite 

“Husavik” from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson 

“Io Sì (Seen)” from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini 

“Speak Now” from One Night in Miami
Music and Lyric by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth

Documentary Feature 

Collective
Alexander Nanau and Bianca Oana 

Crip Camp
Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht and Sara Bolder

The Mole Agent
Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibáñez 

My Octopus Teacher
Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed and Craig Foster

Time
Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino and Kellen Quinn

Documentary Short Subject

Colette
Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard

A Concerto Is a Conversation
Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers 

Do Not Split
Anders Hammer and Charlotte Cook

Hunger Ward
Skye Fitzgerald and Michael Scheuerman

A Love Song for Latasha
Sophia Nahli Allison and Janice Duncan 

Animated Feature Film

Onward
Dan Scanlon and Kori Rae 

Over the Moon
Glen Keane, Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou 

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Richard Phelan, Will Becher and Paul Kewley 

Soul
Pete Docter and Dana Murray 

Wolfwalkers
Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young and Stéphan Roelants

Animated Short Film

Burrow
Madeline Sharafian and Michael Capbarat 

Genius Loci
Adrien Mérigeau and Amaury Ovise

If Anything Happens I Love You
Will McCormack and Michael Govier 

Opera
Erick Oh 

Yes-People
Gísli Darri Halldórsson and Arnar Gunnarsson

Live Action Short Film

Feeling Through
Doug Roland and Susan Ruzenski 

The Letter Room
Elvira Lind and Sofia Sondervan 

The Present
Farah Nabulsi

Two Distant Strangers
Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe 

White Eye
Tomer Shushan and Shira Hochman 

International Feature Film 

Another Round
Denmark 

Better Days
Hong Kong

Collective
Romania

The Man Who Sold His Skin
Tunisia

Quo Vadis, Aida?
Bosnia and Herzegovina

Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah
Sean Bobbitt

Mank
Erik Messerschmidt

News of the World
Dariusz Wolski 

Nomadland
Joshua James Richards

The Trial of the Chicago 7
Phedon Papamichael

Film Editing

The Father
Yorgos Lamprinos 

Nomadland
Chloé Zhao 

Promising Young Woman
Frédéric Thoraval

Sound of Metal
Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

The Trial of the Chicago 7
Alan Baumgarten 

Production Design

The Father
Production Design: Peter Francis; Set Decoration: Cathy Featherstone

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Production Design: Mark Ricker; Set Decoration: Karen O’Hara and Diana Stoughton

Mank
Production Design: Donald Graham Burt; Set Decoration: Jan Pascale 

News of the World
Production Design: David Crank; Set Decoration: Elizabeth Keenan

Tenet
Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas 

Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma
Marese Langan, Laura Allen and Claudia Stolze

Hillbilly Elegy
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle and Patricia Dehaney

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson

Mank
Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri and Colleen LaBaff

Pinocchio
Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti

Sound 

Greyhound
Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman

Mank
Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin 

News of the World
Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett

Soul
Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David Parker 

Sound of Metal
Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh

Visual Effects

Love and Monsters
Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox 

The Midnight Sky
Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon and David Watkins 

Mulan
Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury and Steve Ingram

The One and Only Ivan
Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones and Santiago Colomo Martinez 

Tenet
Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher

