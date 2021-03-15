News

Oscar Nominations Announced – “Sound of Metal” Gets Six, Including Best Picture The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Mank, Minari, Nomadland, Promising Young Woman, and The Trial of the Chicago 7 Also Nominated for Best Picture





This morning the nominations for the 2021 Academy Awards were announced and here at Under the Radar we were happy to see Sound of Metal get six nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Riz Ahmed, and Best Supporting Actor for Paul Raci. After all, it’s not everyday that our print magazine has a cameo in a film nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars!

Sound of Metal is about Ruben Stone (played by Ahmed), a drummer who is going deaf. He and his bandmate/girlfriend Lou (Olivia Cooke) are the fictional metal duo Blackgammon and they go on tour in an old airstream RV. Posted to the walls of the RV are various press clippings for the band, including a fake Under the Radar cover with Blackgammon on it. The cover shows up in the background in a few shots, but is clearly visible in one scene about two-thirds of the way through the movie. When they were making Sound of Metal the filmmakers reached out to us to ask permission and we consulted on the design of the fictional cover, which also features the names of many other fictional bands the filmmakers came up with.

Sound of Metal was also nominated for Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, and Best Sound (it would be shocking if it doesn’t at least win that award, considering the subject matter and use of sound in the film.

The other films nominated for Best Picture were: The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Mank, Minari, Nomadland, Promising Young Woman, and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Mank leads with the most nominations, at 10. Then Sound of Metal is tied in second alongside The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, Nomadland, and The Trial of the Chicago 7, which all got six nominations each.

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross get two Original Score nominations, for Mank and Soul (the latter nomination is shared with Jon Batiste, who wrote the jazz music for Soul). Amusingly, “Husavik,” from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, was nominated for Original Song.

Awards will be given out at a ceremony on April 25 that will be airing on ABC and will probably look a little different this year due to the continuing pandemic. Other changes already brought on by COVID-19 include the eligibility period being extended two months to the end of February and films that debuted on streaming services being eligible (previously, films had to screen in movie theaters first to be nominated).

Here is the complete list of nominations:

Best Picture

The Father

David Parfitt, Jean-Louis Livi and Philippe Carcassonne, Producers

Judas and the Black Messiah

Shaka King, Charles D. King and Ryan Coogler, Producers

Mank

Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth and Douglas Urbanski, Producers

Minari

Christina Oh, Producer

Nomadland

Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey and Chloé Zhao, Producers

Promising Young Woman

Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell and Josey McNamara, Producers

Sound of Metal

Bert Hamelinck and Sacha Ben Harroche, Producers

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Marc Platt and Stuart Besser, Producers

Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed

Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins

The Father

Gary Oldman

Mank

Steven Yeun

Minari

Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby

Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand

Nomadland

Carey Mulligan

Promising Young Woman

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya

Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom, Jr

One Night in Miami

Paul Raci

Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield

Judas and the Black Messiah

Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close

Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman

The Father

Amanda Seyfried

Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn

Minari

Directing

Another Round

Thomas Vinterberg

Mank

David Fincher

Minari

Lee Isaac Chung

Nomadland

Chloé Zhao

Promising Young Woman

Emerald Fennell

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham & Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern; Story by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Nina Pedrad

The Father

Screenplay by Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller

Nomadland

Written for the screen by Chloé Zhao

One Night in Miami

Screenplay by Kemp Powers

The White Tiger

Written for the screen by Ramin Bahrani

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Judas and the Black Messiah

Screenplay by Will Berson & Shaka King; Story by Will Berson & Shaka King and Kenny Lucas & Keith Lucas

Minari

Written by Lee Isaac Chung

Promising Young Woman

Written by Emerald Fennell

Sound of Metal

Screenplay by Darius Marder & Abraham Marder; Story by Darius Marder & Derek Cianfrance

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Written by Aaron Sorkin

Costume Design

Emma

Alexandra Byrne

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Ann Roth

Mank

Trish Summerville

Mulan

Bina Daigeler

Pinocchio

Massimo Cantini Parrini

Music (Original Score)

Da 5 Bloods

Terence Blanchard

Mank

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Minari

Emile Mosseri

News of the World

James Newton Howard

Soul

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste

Music (Original Song)

“Fight For You” from Judas and the Black Messiah

Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas

“Hear My Voice” from The Trial of the Chicago 7

Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite

“Husavik” from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson

“Io Sì (Seen)” from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini

“Speak Now” from One Night in Miami

Music and Lyric by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth

Documentary Feature

Collective

Alexander Nanau and Bianca Oana

Crip Camp

Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht and Sara Bolder

The Mole Agent

Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibáñez

My Octopus Teacher

Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed and Craig Foster

Time

Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino and Kellen Quinn

Documentary Short Subject

Colette

Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers

Do Not Split

Anders Hammer and Charlotte Cook

Hunger Ward

Skye Fitzgerald and Michael Scheuerman

A Love Song for Latasha

Sophia Nahli Allison and Janice Duncan

Animated Feature Film

Onward

Dan Scanlon and Kori Rae

Over the Moon

Glen Keane, Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Richard Phelan, Will Becher and Paul Kewley

Soul

Pete Docter and Dana Murray

Wolfwalkers

Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young and Stéphan Roelants

Animated Short Film

Burrow

Madeline Sharafian and Michael Capbarat

Genius Loci

Adrien Mérigeau and Amaury Ovise

If Anything Happens I Love You

Will McCormack and Michael Govier

Opera

Erick Oh

Yes-People

Gísli Darri Halldórsson and Arnar Gunnarsson

Live Action Short Film

Feeling Through

Doug Roland and Susan Ruzenski

The Letter Room

Elvira Lind and Sofia Sondervan

The Present

Farah Nabulsi

Two Distant Strangers

Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe

White Eye

Tomer Shushan and Shira Hochman

International Feature Film

Another Round

Denmark

Better Days

Hong Kong

Collective

Romania

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Tunisia

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Sean Bobbitt

Mank

Erik Messerschmidt

News of the World

Dariusz Wolski

Nomadland

Joshua James Richards

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Phedon Papamichael

Film Editing

The Father

Yorgos Lamprinos

Nomadland

Chloé Zhao

Promising Young Woman

Frédéric Thoraval

Sound of Metal

Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Alan Baumgarten

Production Design

The Father

Production Design: Peter Francis; Set Decoration: Cathy Featherstone

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Production Design: Mark Ricker; Set Decoration: Karen O’Hara and Diana Stoughton

Mank

Production Design: Donald Graham Burt; Set Decoration: Jan Pascale

News of the World

Production Design: David Crank; Set Decoration: Elizabeth Keenan

Tenet

Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas

Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma

Marese Langan, Laura Allen and Claudia Stolze

Hillbilly Elegy

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle and Patricia Dehaney

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson

Mank

Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri and Colleen LaBaff

Pinocchio

Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti

Sound

Greyhound

Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman

Mank

Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin

News of the World

Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett

Soul

Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David Parker

Sound of Metal

Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh

Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox

The Midnight Sky

Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon and David Watkins

Mulan

Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury and Steve Ingram

The One and Only Ivan

Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones and Santiago Colomo Martinez

Tenet

Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher

