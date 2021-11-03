 Ought Announce Break Up, Newly-Formed Band Cola Shares First Single “Blank Curtain” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021  
Ought Announce Break Up, Newly-Formed Band Cola Shares First Single “Blank Curtain”

Out Now via Fire Talk

Nov 03, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Montréal post-rockers Ought have officially announced that they have broken up. In an Instagram post, the band states: “We are no longer active as a band. When we started Ought in 2012, we had no greater aspirations than to play and write music together, and the fact that we were able to tour the world to such an extent and share so many rooms with so many of you has meant the world to us. We send lots of gratitude and love to all those we met and worked with along the way. Going forward, you can check out Cola, a new project featuring Tim D. and Ben. We’ll keep this channel active to share any relevant news from members of the band. XO.”

As was mentioned in the Instagram post, a new band has been formed in the wake of their break-up. The new band, Cola, consists of Tim Darcy and Ben Stidworthy from Ought alongside U.S. Girls drummer Evan Cartwright. The band, newly signed to Fire Talk, have released their first single, “Blank Curtain.” Listen below.

The new band states in a press release: “What started as stripped-down open D songwriting with a CR-78 soon became a full album and new band. We wanted to see how far we could stretch our compositions with just drums, one guitar, one bass, and one voice.

“Blank Curtain is a quarter note kick drum pushing 240 BPM, a drone-like chord progression, and declarative vocals cutting through the haze. If you could invert the color of the Blank Curtain, you might have something like a Chicago house track that sounds like a band in a room.”

Ought’s last album, Room Inside the World, came out in 2018 via Merge.

