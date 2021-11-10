 Ovlov Share New Single “Eat More” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, November 10th, 2021  
Ovlov Share New Single “Eat More”

Buds Due Out Next Friday via Exploding in Sound

Nov 10, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Rock band Ovlov have shared a new single titled “Eat More.” It is the final single release from their forthcoming third studio album, Buds, which will be out next Friday (Nov. 19) via Exploding in Sound. Listen below.

“‘Eat More’ is about that last person I fell in love with, and I wrote it once I realized I had fallen in love,” explains frontman Steve Hartlett in a press release. “They did not feel the same at the time, however. Thus it being so needy, lyrically. One of my favorite guitar parts I’ve ever written, though!”

The band’s previous album, Tru, came out in 2018 via Exploding in Sound.

