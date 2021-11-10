News

Ovlov Share New Single “Eat More” Buds Due Out Next Friday via Exploding in Sound





Rock band Ovlov have shared a new single titled “Eat More.” It is the final single release from their forthcoming third studio album, Buds, which will be out next Friday (Nov. 19) via Exploding in Sound. Listen below.

“‘Eat More’ is about that last person I fell in love with, and I wrote it once I realized I had fallen in love,” explains frontman Steve Hartlett in a press release. “They did not feel the same at the time, however. Thus it being so needy, lyrically. One of my favorite guitar parts I’ve ever written, though!”

The band’s previous album, Tru, came out in 2018 via Exploding in Sound.

