Friday, May 22nd, 2020  
Owen Pallett Surprise Releases First New Album in Six Years and Shares Video for “A Bloody Morning

Island Out Now via Domino

May 22, 2020 By Christopher Roberts Photography by Yuula-Benivolski
Owen Pallett has surprise released a new album, Island, which is his first new album in six years. He has also shared a video for the album’s “A Bloody Morning.” Island is out now digitally via Domino (and on Secret City in Canada). It will receive a vinyl release later this year, with tour dates to follow in 2021. Vincent René-Lortie and Brittney Canda directed the “A Bloody Morning” video, which features people dancing to the song in the homes. Listen to the album below, followed by the video. Also below are the album’s tracklist and cover art.

“A Bloody Morning” video was filmed during the pandemic via social distancing, shot through the windows of homes. “Honestly, at first I wasn’t sold on the concept,” Pallett admits in a press release. “I worried that the video would end up pornographing the quarantine, and I declined.”  

Pallett relented after being swayed by the director’s enthusiasm and said once viewing the near-finished video, “I was floored.”

Pallett adds: “I couldn’t believe how cathartic it was to see the video, how perfectly it fit the song, and how meaningful and necessary it was for me to see it when I did.”

Island was recorded at Abbey Road Studios with the London Contemporary Orchestra and is mainly acoustic. Pallett’s last full-length album was 2014’s In Conflict. Since then he’s been plenty busy with soundtrack work and doing string arrangements for the likes of Arcade Fire, HAIM, Frank Ocean, The Mountain Goats, Kirin J. Callinan, The Last Shadow Puppets, Charlotte Gainsbourg, and others.

Island Tracklist: 

1. ---> (i)
2. Transformer
3. Paragon Of Order
4. ---> (ii)
5. The Sound Of The Engines
6. Perseverance Of The Saints
7. Polar Vortex
8. ---> (iii)
9. A Bloody Morning
10. Fire-Mare
11. Lewis Gets Fucked Into Space
12. ---> (iv)
13. In Darkness
14. Paragon Of Order (version)
15. Fire-Mare (version) 

