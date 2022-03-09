News

P.E. Share New Single “Contradiction of Wants” The Leather Lemon Due Out March 25 via Wharf Cat





P.E. (featuring members of New York-based bands Pill and Eaters) have shared a new single, “Contradiction of Wants.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album The Leather Lemon, due out on March 25 via Wharf Cat. Listen below.

“This song is about the heartache and burden that is capitalism,” singer Veronica Torres explains in a press release. “Simultaneously experiencing disgust over consumerism and exploitation while singing along to the theme song. The Levi’s jeans commercial telling us to buy their product to waste less. Pink dolphins crying into the earth’s rivers. Climate change is real. Vegans snorting cocaine.”

The band previously shared the single “Tears in the Rain,” which features A. Savage of Parquet Courts. It was one of our Songs of the Week.

