 P.E. Share New Single “Contradiction of Wants” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, March 9th, 2022  
Subscribe

P.E. Share New Single “Contradiction of Wants”

The Leather Lemon Due Out March 25 via Wharf Cat

Mar 09, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


P.E. (featuring members of New York-based bands Pill and Eaters) have shared a new single, “Contradiction of Wants.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album The Leather Lemon, due out on March 25 via Wharf Cat. Listen below.

“This song is about the heartache and burden that is capitalism,” singer Veronica Torres explains in a press release. “Simultaneously experiencing disgust over consumerism and exploitation while singing along to the theme song. The Levi’s jeans commercial telling us to buy their product to waste less. Pink dolphins crying into the earth’s rivers. Climate change is real. Vegans snorting cocaine.”

The band previously shared the single “Tears in the Rain,” which features A. Savage of Parquet Courts. It was one of our Songs of the Week.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent