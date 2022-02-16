News

All





P.E. Share New Single “Tears In The Rain” Featuring A. Savage of Parquet Courts The Leather Lemon Due Out March 25 via Wharf Cat





P.E. (featuring members of New York-based bands Pill and Eaters) have shared a new single, “Tears in the Rain,” which features A. Savage of Parquet Courts. It is the latest release from their forthcoming album The Leather Lemon, due out on March 25 via Wharf Cat. Listen below.

“The relationship with Parquet Courts and P.E. goes back a long way,” Savage states in a press release. “I put out both of the bands that combined to make P.E. (Pill and Eaters) on my label Dull Tools, and both groups Parquet Courts has toured with. Also Jonny Schenke [P.E. band member] engineered several PC records. We’re old friends. [Singer] Veronica [Torres] asked if I would be into doing a duet with her. I was pretty blown away when [Jonny] Campolo sent me the music—the rain, the long beautiful Ben Jaffe sax solo. It all sort of had this lonely noir mood to it.

“The lyrics and vocal melody came pretty quickly. Veronica and I wrote each other’s lyrics and did cold takes of them in the studio. That day was a blast, we shared a lot of laughs and the energy was great. We’ve performed it a few times together last October when PC and P.E. toured together, every night was really special. I’m really proud of this one.”

“‘Tears In The Rain’ was special to us from its inception—a live recording based around samples of Jonny Campolo at the piano and Ben Jaffe’s incredible one-take tenor saxophone performance,” adds Torres. “It was Andrew that helped us see it through in the studio, driving the troubadour style feel of the song. He and I wrote lyrics side-by-side and for one another, intensifying the surreality of the instrumental and stretching it far beyond the classic ‘call and response’ duet format. The result is the most tender song on the record, one we are all proud of for the way it has altered the perception and possibilities of the project.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.