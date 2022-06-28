News

All





Premiere: Pale Blue Eyes Shares New Single “Star Vehicle” Debut Album Souvenirs Out September 2nd via Full Time Hobby

Photography by Sophie Jouvenaar



UK-based trio Pale Blue Eyes make wonderfully dreamy indie pop, conjuring a blissful mix of dream pop, krautrock, and psychedelia. The band debuted last year with their first single, “Motionless/Chelsea,” and followed with a string of singles this year, all teasing towards their upcoming debut album, Souvenirs, out September 2nd via Full Time Hobby.

The full record brims with a gently optimistic sheen, one that is immediately evident in singer/guitarist Matt Board’s description of the album. As he says, the record is about, “Embracing good times, losing yourself in a moment of bliss when the world around you is going to shit… Processing and understanding loss and grief and using music as a vehicle to move on… Fighting against the mundane and not giving up on dreams… The pure joy of a good night out or a moment of being moved by a band or a piece of artwork or a great film… Making the most of the time you have.”

Ahead of the album’s release, the band have also shared another new single, “Star Vehicle.”

Befitting its name, “Star Vehicle,” is a soaring taste of celestial dream pop, recalling both the sweeping optimism of ‘80s new wave and syrupy melodies of Cocteau Twins. The track is supremely inviting and intoxicating, taking the listener on a wild ride of galloping rhythms and rippling synth passages. The neon-lit soundscape offers pure wide-screen melodic maximalism, ascending to cinematic heights.

“It’s a hopeful and uplifting track,” says Board. “It’s about daydreaming of the future and riding out difficult times together – kind of fantasising about somewhere far away. It touches on times at art college, where there was a student bar called the The Rat & Emu, out in the middle of the countryside. I remember the stars seemed so bright overhead.”

Check out the song below. Souvenirs is out September 2nd via Full Time Hobby.

<p>