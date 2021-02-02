News

Palehound Shares New Single “How Long” Out Now via Polyvinyl





Palehound (aka Ellen Kempner) has shared a new single titled “How Long.” It is out now via Polyvinyl, and you can listen to it below.

Kempner speaks about the inspiration behind the song in a press release: “This is a true story about a day I had back in July, where a few friends came to meet us at a swimming hole. At first it was a blissful day which then took a sharp turn when a bunch of biblical omens came suddenly from nowhere, water snakes, dark storm clouds, hail. It felt very familiar, and seemed to mock us.”

Palehound’s most recent album, Black Friday, came out in 2019 on Polyvinyl. Back in August of last year, Kempner covered Elliott Smith’s “Southern Belle” for a reissue of his self-titled album.

Check out our COVID-19 Quarantine Artist Check-In with Kempner.

