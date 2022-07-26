Palm Announce New Album, Share Video for Lead Single “Feathers”
Nicks and Grazes Due Out October 14 via Saddle Creek
Jul 26, 2022
Photography by Eve Alpert
Palm have announced the release of a new album, Nicks and Grazes, which will be out on October 14 via Saddle Creek. They have also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Feathers.” View the Daniel Patrick Brennan-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.
In a press release, bassist Gerasimos Livitsanos states: “‘Feathers’ went through a few drafts—I was initially playing a plodding line on the bass guitar but something about the arrangement wasn’t working. It was only once I switched to bass synth that there was a strong enough center for the atonal guitar and synth pads to make sense. The first one we tracked in the studio, ‘Feathers’ became an undanceable dance song at the last minute.”
Nicks and Grazes features production by Matt Anderegg. Drummer Hugo Stanley states, regarding the album: “With this record one might assume that we were slowly building a house brick by brick, but it’s more like we were gathering and experimenting with different types of materials for the first couple of years, and then we built the house somewhat quickly. It’s hard to overstate Matt’s role in bringing everything together.”
Nicks and Grazes Tracklist:
1. Touch and Go
2. Feathers
3. Parable Lickers
4. Eager Copy
5. Brille
6. On The Sly
7. And Chairs
8. Away Kit
9. Suffer Dragon
10. Mirror Mirror
11. Glen Beige
12. Tumbleboy
13. Nicks and Grazes
