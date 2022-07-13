 Panda Bear and Sonic Boom Announce Collaborative Album, Share Video for New Single “Go On” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, July 13th, 2022  
Panda Bear and Sonic Boom Announce Collaborative Album, Share Video for New Single “Go On”

Reset Due Out August 12 via Domino

Jul 13, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Ian Witchell
Panda Bear (aka Noah Lennox of Animal Collective) and Sonic Boom (aka Pete Kember, formerly of Spacemen 3) have announced a collaborative album, Reset, which will be out on August 12 via Domino. They have also shared an animated video for a new album single, “Go On.” View the James Siewert-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Panda Bear’s most recent solo album, Buoys, came out in 2018 via Domino. Read our interview with Panda Bear on Buoys. In 2020, Sonic Boom released the album All Things Being Equal via Carpark.

Reset Tracklist:

1. Gettin’ to the Point
2. Go On
3. Everyday
4. Edge of the Edge
5. In My Body
6. Whirlpool
7. Danger
8. Livin’ in the After
9. Everything’s Been Leading to This

