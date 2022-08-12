News

All





Panda Bear and Sonic Boom Release New Album, Share Video for New Single “Danger” Reset Out Today via Domino

Photography by Ian Witchell



Panda Bear (aka Noah Lennox of Animal Collective) and Sonic Boom (aka Pete Kember, formerly of Spacemen 3) have released a new album, Reset, today via Domino. They have also shared a video for the album track “Danger.” View the Fernanda Pereira-directed video and stream the new album below.

Upon announcement of the album in June, the duo shared its lead single, “Go On,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. They later shared the album track “Edge of the Edge,” also one of our Songs of the Week.

Panda Bear’s most recent solo album, Buoys, came out in 2018 via Domino. Read our interview with Panda Bear on Buoys. In 2020, Sonic Boom released the album All Things Being Equal via Carpark.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.