 Panda Bear and Sonic Boom Share Video for New Single “Edge Of The Edge” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022  
Subscribe

Panda Bear and Sonic Boom Share Video for New Single “Edge Of The Edge”

Reset Due Out August 12 via Domino

Aug 03, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Panda Bear (aka Noah Lennox of Animal Collective) and Sonic Boom (aka Pete Kember, formerly of Spacemen 3) have shared a video for a new single, “Edge Of The Edge.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming collaborative album, Reset, which will be out on August 12 via Domino. View the Danny Perez-directed video below.

Upon announcement of the album in June, the duo shared its lead single, “Go On,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Panda Bear’s most recent solo album, Buoys, came out in 2018 via Domino. Read our interview with Panda Bear on Buoys. In 2020, Sonic Boom released the album All Things Being Equal via Carpark.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent