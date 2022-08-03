News

Panda Bear and Sonic Boom Share Video for New Single “Edge Of The Edge” Reset Due Out August 12 via Domino





Panda Bear (aka Noah Lennox of Animal Collective) and Sonic Boom (aka Pete Kember, formerly of Spacemen 3) have shared a video for a new single, “Edge Of The Edge.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming collaborative album, Reset, which will be out on August 12 via Domino. View the Danny Perez-directed video below.

Upon announcement of the album in June, the duo shared its lead single, “Go On,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Panda Bear’s most recent solo album, Buoys, came out in 2018 via Domino. Read our interview with Panda Bear on Buoys. In 2020, Sonic Boom released the album All Things Being Equal via Carpark.

