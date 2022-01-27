News

All





Papercuts Announces New Album, Shares Songs “I Want My Jacket Back” and “The Strange Boys” Past Life Regression Due Out April 1 via Slumberland





Papercuts (singer/songwriter Jason Quever) has announced the release of a new album, Past Life Regression, which will be out on April 1 via Slumberland. Quever has also shared two songs from the album: “I Want My Jacket Back” and “The Strange Boys,” the former of which has a music video directed by David Enos. Check it out below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art.

Quever elaborates on the new songs in a press release, stating about “I Want My Jacket Back”: “It started out as a bit of absurdist fun, as I was feeling at my wits’ end during the end of the U.S. election cycle. I was thinking about someone I met in L.A. who seemed to believe every absurd conspiracy theory they heard, even some that seemed to contradict each other. At the same time, I was for the first time considering leaving the U.S. I felt robbed of a sense of security and faith in humanity, and was missing a sense of normalcy. It may have been an illusion in the first place, but a pleasant one.”

On “The Strange Boys,” he adds: “I pictured a Twilight Zone style black and white story about a group of teens that communicate with a supernatural entity. Later I realized it’s probably an analogy about what happens to the spirit upon death. Anyhow, it shows off what real mellotron flutes sound like when you abuse the pitch knob.”

Past Life Regression Tracklist:

1. Lodger

2. Sinister Smile

3. Fade Out

4. I Want My Jacket Back

5. My Sympathies

6. The Strange Boys

7. Palm Sunday

8. Hypnotist

9. Remarry

10. Comb In Your Hair

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.