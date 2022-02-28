 Papercuts Share Video for New Single “Lodger,” Announce Tour Dates with Still Corners | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Papercuts Share Video for New Single “Lodger,” Announce Tour Dates with Still Corners

Past Life Regression Due Out April 1 via Slumberland

Feb 28, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Papercuts (singer/songwriter Jason Quever) has shared a video for his new single “Lodger.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, Past Life Regression, which will be out on April 1 via Slumberland. Quever has also announced a set of Europe and U.K. tour dates with Still Corners in April. View the full list of dates below.

In a press release, Quever states: “The song had a slight ’60s pop inspiration, and I wanted to see if I could pull off a freakout in the middle that felt like an epiphany. Lyrically it’s inspired by a memory of feeling like a fling is just sort of passing through your life, and wondering if that’s all you are to them.”

Upon announcement of the new album last month, Quever shared the song “I Want My Jacket Back,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

