Papercuts Shares Video for New Single “Palm Sunday” Past Life Regression Due Out April 1 via Slumberland





Papercuts (singer/songwriter Jason Quever) has shared a video for his new single, “Palm Sunday.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, Past Life Regression, which will be out on April 1 via Slumberland. View the video, directed by Quever alongside David Enos, below.

In a press release, Quever states about the new song: “It’s about lost love and unfulfilled potential. It’s about someone you never quite forgot about, but left you feeling epically let down and full of longing.”

Previously released tracks from the upcoming album are “I Want My Jacket Back,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, and “Lodger.”

