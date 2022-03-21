 Papercuts Shares Video for New Single “Palm Sunday” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, March 21st, 2022  
Papercuts Shares Video for New Single “Palm Sunday”

Past Life Regression Due Out April 1 via Slumberland

Mar 21, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Papercuts (singer/songwriter Jason Quever) has shared a video for his new single, “Palm Sunday.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, Past Life Regression, which will be out on April 1 via Slumberland. View the video, directed by Quever alongside David Enos, below.

In a press release, Quever states about the new song: “It’s about lost love and unfulfilled potential. It’s about someone you never quite forgot about, but left you feeling epically let down and full of longing.”

Previously released tracks from the upcoming album are “I Want My Jacket Back,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, and “Lodger.”

There are no comments for this entry yet.

