Parcels Announce New Album, Share Video for New Single "Somethinggreater" Day/Night Due Out November 5 via Because Music

Photography by Remi Ferrante Hartman



Australian electro-pop group Parcels have announced the release of their sophomore studio album, Day/Night, which will be out on November 5 via Because Music. They have also shared a video for a new single from the album titled “Somethinggreater.” Watch the Carmen Crommelin-directed video and check out the album’s tracklist/cover art below.

Day/Night will be split into two separate albums, Day and Night, respectively. The album was recorded at La Frette Studios in Paris and was produced by the band themselves.

The band speaks about the new song in a press release: “In early 2020, Noah showed us a demo that contained a chorus line that had us all particularly excited. It had an anthem-like quality and felt really fitting to what we were channelling through the albums. We jammed out the track in our rehearsal room in Berlin and fell upon the chorus groove all at once, a special instantaneousness that seems to be only achieved in a live jam, and as a result we proceeded to play it for hours. Anatole began to cry with the tears that usually come from when you are lost in a night-club, alas, we felt we had hit something really special. With the song’s clear message of search and discovery, it felt absolutely right to record ‘Somethinggreater’ first upon entering La Frette studios.”

The band describe creating the album as an “emotional journey,” as there were initially 150 demos to work with upon inception of the editing process. They add: “The first thing that we did was get into a rehearsal room for three months and learn how to play instruments—it was like instrument boot camp, we’d been touring and playing the songs over and over again and we were becoming rigid; we weren’t having a conversation with our instruments. We came in every day, put on songs that we liked, talked about their different elements and learned how to play them: classic blues, soul, folk, funk, heavy metal. We got it down to 40 songs and then finally the tracklist that made the most sense together. Some good tracks got left behind but ultimately the band made their selections based on ‘what was right for the music.’ That’s something that we learned from Guy-Manuel and Thomas from Daft Punk when we did the song ‘Overnight’: you need to put the energy into the music itself. It’s not about individuals, it’s about the sum of our parts.”

Previously released songs from the album are “Free” and “Comingback.”

Parcels consists of guitarist Jules Crommelin, keyboardist Louie Swain, keyboardist/guitarist Patrick Hetherington, bassist Noah Hill and drummer Anatole ‘Toto’ Serret. Their self-titled debut album was released in 2018 and featured the song “Lightenup” (one of our Songs of the Week).

Read our The End interview with drummer Anatole Serret.

Day/Night Tracklist

Day

1. LIGHT

2. Free

3. Comingback

4. Theworstthing

5. Inthecity (Interlude)

6. NowIcaresomemore

7. Somethinggreater

8. Daywalk

9. Outside

Night

1. SHADOW

2. Neverloved

3. Famous

4. Icallthishome

5. LordHenry

6. Thefear

7. Nightwalk

8. Reflex

9. Once

10. Inside

