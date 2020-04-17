Parcels Announce New Live Album Recorded at Berlin’s Hansa Studio, Share New Live EP and Video

News

Australian electro-pop group Parcels have announced a new live album, Live Vol. 1, and shared a new EP, IknowhowIfeel, via a video that features them performing three songs. Live Vol. 1 was recorded at Berlin’s esteemed Hansa Studio and is due out April 30 via Kitsuné Musique/Because Music. IknowhowIfeel serves as a preview for the record and includes previously unreleased fan-favorites “Redline” and “Elude,” as well as a new live version of the band’s standout single “IknowhowIfeel.” Check out the performance video/EP below.

Live Vol. 1 has a tracklisting of 18 songs that give promise to Parcels’ exploratory nature as musicians and emphasize their effervescent quality as live performers. The album was recorded on live tape and mixed on a hardware console at Hansa Studio, a space that has hosted musicians from David Bowie to Pet Shop Boys.

This record is a collection that showcases Parcels’ most experimental and beloved music to date, sewn together with connective transitions. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, Parcels have kept busy creating instrument tutorials via Instagram for the songs on their latest EP. The band’s self-titled debut album came out in 2018.

Parcels collectively had this to say about Live Vol. 1 in a press release: “For us two years ago, this idea was the perfect bookend to the debut album. A lush 24 track tape recording of all the album songs being performed in a classic studio. Surprisingly it still feels like a good idea now, which never really happens unless it’s the right thing to do.”

Carmen Crommelin directed the video and had this to say in a press release: “The magic of Parcels needs no added narrative if you’re lucky enough to witness them in creation. I wanted the camera to be both passive and intimate, so you could politely observe from a distance and walk through the room like a friend.”

Read our 2018 The End interview with Parcels.

