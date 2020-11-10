News

Parquet Courts Announce 10th Anniversary Livestream Concert and Shares Unreleased Track “Hey Bug” Previously Unreleased Track From 2013

Photography by Samantha York



Parquet Courts have just announced On Time, a concert livestream that will commemorate the 10th anniversary of their first ever live performance. They have also released “Hey Bug,” a previously unreleased song from 2013.

The On Time show was filmed at Brooklyn’s Pioneer Works and will air on December 10. Advance tickets are available for purchase here. The band states in a press release: “Ten years ago our adventure began by playing our first show to virtually no one, and to celebrate we’ve decided to play a show to everyone, virtually.”

“Hey Bug” is from their Sunbathing Animal sessions. A. Savage of Parquet Courts went on to state regarding the song: “If I remember correctly, it would have been recorded at Seaside Lounge in Brooklyn, during the fall of 2013. We were working there with our pal Jonathan Schenke, who had recorded Light Up Gold, but this time in a studio rather than a practice space. We’d have been recording material for Tally All the Things That You Broke and Sunbathing Animal. Editing the sequence for a record is often a tough process, and when it’s over it’s typically such a relief that I’ll purge it from my memory entirely. And now I’m listening to ‘Hey Bug’ these seven years later and thinking what a cool song it is. That period was a frenzy of writing and I know it’s not the only unreleased song from that session. So here you are, our lone musical contribution in the year 2020: ‘Hey Bug’ (recorded 2013).”

The band’s last album was 2018’s Wide Awake!, released via Rough Trade.

Watch the concert trailer and listen to “Hey Bug” below.

