Wednesday, January 12th, 2022  
Parquet Courts Premiere New Song “Watching Strangers Smile” on “Ellen”

Sympathy for Life Out Now via Rough Trade

Jan 11, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Today, Parquet Courts debuted a brand new song on The Ellen Degeneres Show. The new song, “Watching Strangers Smile,” is their first new music since the release of their latest album, Sympathy for Life. Watch the performance below.

Sympathy for Life came out last October via Rough Trade. It featured the songs “Plant Life,” “Walking at a Downtown Pace,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, “Black Widow Spider,” also one of our Songs of the Week, and “Homo Sapien,” another one of our Songs of the Week.

Read our 2018 interview with Parquet Courts on their previous album Wide Awake!.

