Parquet Courts Share Video for “Marathon of Anger”

Photography by Pooneh Ghana



Parquet Courts have shared a video for the song “Marathon of Anger” off their newest album, Sympathy for Life. The video was originally featured on the band’s Sympathy for Life, Visualized livestream event earlier this year, which featured a video for every song off the new album. A new video will be released every subsequent weekday, leading up to the release of Sympathy for Life, Visualized in its entirety on the band’s YouTube channel on December 19 at 12 p.m. EST. A live Q&A with bassist Sean Yeaton will also take place before the premiere. Watch the Mara Palena-directed video for “Marathon of Anger” below.

Sympathy for Life came out in October via Rough Trade. It featured the songs “Plant Life,” “Walking at a Downtown Pace,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, “Black Widow Spider,” also one of our Songs of the Week, and “Homo Sapien,” another one of our Songs of the Week.

Read our 2018 interview with Parquet Courts on their previous album Wide Awake!.

