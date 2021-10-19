News

Parquet Courts Share Video for New Song “Homo Sapien” Sympathy for Life Due Out This Friday via Rough Trade

Photography by Marisa Gesualdi



Parquet Courts are releasing a new album, Sympathy for Life, this Friday via Rough Trade. Now they have shared its next single, “Homo Sapien,” via a video for it. Marisa Gesualdi directed the video. Watch it below.

Tomorrow (October 20) the band will present Feel Free - Sympathy For Life, Visualised, a livestream of 11 videos, one for each song on the album, each directed by a different visual artist. Tickets cost $15 and ticket-holders will also get access to exclusive merch. You can buy tickets here.

Sympathy for Life follows the band’s acclaimed 2018 album Wide Awake!, also released via Rough Trade. In June the band released a new limited edition 12-inch single, “Plant Life,” that isn’t currently available digitally. “Plant Life” is included on the album.

When Sympathy for Life was announced they shared its next single, “Walking at a Downtown Pace,” via a frantic video for it featuring New York City street life. “Walking at a Downtown Pace” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its next single, “Black Widow Spider,” via an animated claymation video for it. “Black Widow Spider” was also one of our Songs of the Week.

For Sympathy for Life the band worked with producers Rodaidh McDonald (The xx, Hot Chip, David Byrne) and John Parish (PJ Harvey, Aldous Harding, Dry Cleaning). The album was made mainly from improvised jams and inspired by New York clubs, Primal Scream, and Pink Floyd.

“Wide Awake! was a record you could put on at a party,” said co-frontman Austin Brown in a previous press release. “Sympathy For Life is influenced by the party itself. Historically, some amazing rock records have been made from mingling in dance music culture—from Talking Heads to [Primal Scream’s] Screamadelica. Our goal was to bring that into our own music. Each of us, in our personal lives, has been going to more dance parties. Or rather, we were pre-pandemic, which is when this record was made.”



“Most of the songs were created by taking long improvisations and molding them through our own editing,” Brown added. “The biggest asset we have as artists is the band. After 10 years together, our greatest instrument is each other. The purest expression of Parquet Courts is when we are improvising.”

Parquet Courts also announced The Power of Eleven, which will be 11 global events, or “happenings” as a press release calls them, each in a different city (including London, Tokyo, Paris, Mexico City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Brooklyn, and Austin) and each tied to a different song on the album and a different piece of exclusive merch. More info on future The Power of Eleven events can also be found on the band’s website.

Read our 2018 interview with Parquet Courts on Wide Awake!.

Parquet Courts Tour Dates:

Fri. Oct. 22 - New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg - RECORD RELEASE SHOW - SOLD OUT

Thu. Oct. 28 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom ^

Fri. Oct. 29 - Richmond, VA @ The National ^

Sat. Oct. 30 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar ^

Sun. Oct. 31 - Lancaster, PA @ Tellus360 ^

Wed. Nov. 03 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground !

Thu. Nov. 04 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre !

Fri. Nov. 05 - Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts !

Sat. Nov. 06 - Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony !

Mon. Nov. 15 - Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory !

Wed. Nov. 17 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall !

Fri. Nov. 19 - Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre !

Sun. Nov. 21 - Mexico City, MC @ Corona Capital Music Festival

Sun. Feb. 27 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *

Mon. Feb. 28 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre *

Wed. March 2 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *

Thu. March 3 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn *

Fri. March 4 - Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom *

Sat. March 5 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

Mon. March 7 - Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall *

Tue. March 8 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room *

Thu. March 10 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

Fri. March 11 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall *

Sat. March 12 - Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre *

Sun. March 13 - Detroit, MI @ MOCAD *

Tue. Mar. 15 - Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre *

Wed. Mar. 16 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre *

Thu. March 17 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre *

Fri. March 18 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre *

Thu. March 31 - Boston, MA @ Royale #

Fri. April 1 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel $

Sat. April 2 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #

Mon. April 4 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

Tue. April 5 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore %

Wed. April 20 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

Fri. April 22 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox at the Market

Sat. April 23 - Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial

Mon. April 25 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Wed. April 27 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

Thu. April 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern Theatre

Fri. April 29 - Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

Sat. April 30 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

Sat. May 21 - Paris, FR @ La Trianon

Sun. May 22 - Antwerp, BE @ Trix

Tue. May 24 - Cologne, DE @ Stollwerck

Wed. May 25 - Berlin, DE @ Heimathafen Neukölln

Fri. May 27 - Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich

Sat. May 28 - Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje

Mon. May 30 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Tue. May 31 - Lille, FR @ Le Grand Mix

Wed. June 1 - Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne

Fri. June 3 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

Wed. June 8 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk

Thu. June 9 - London, UK @ Brixton O2 Academy

Sat. June 11 - Dublin, IE @ Helix

Sun. June 12 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

Mon. June 13 - Leeds, UK @ Stylus

Wed. June 15 - Glasgow, UK @ The Barrowland Ballroom

Thu. June 16 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute



& supporting Portugal. The Man

^ w/ P.E.

! w/ Public Practice

* w/ Mdou Moctar

# w/ Hailu Mergia

% w/ Sun Ra Arkestra

$ w/ Yu Su

