Patrick Paige II Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Whisper (Want My Luv)”
If I Fail Are We Still Cool? Due Out May 21 on Fat Possum
Patrick Paige II (of The Internet) has announced a new solo album, If I Fail Are We Still Cool?, which will be out on May 21 on Fat Possum. Paige has also shared a video for a new single from the album, “Whisper (Want My Luv),” featuring Steve Lacy, Allen Love, and Durand Bernarr. Check out the Ethan Nelson-directed video, along with the tracklist and cover art for the album, below.
Paige previously shared the song “So They Say” from the upcoming album. Back in 2018, he released the album Letters of Irrelevance on Empire.
If I Fail Are We Still Cool? Tracklist:
1. Intro (Hard Times)
2. New Habits (ft. Paco)
3. Big Plays (ft. Westside McFly)
4. Curfew
5. Runway (ft. Ohana Bam)
6. 40000 Ft
7. Accountable
8. Ain’t Talkin Bout Much (ft. Syd)
9. Whisper (Want My Luv) (ft. Steve Lacy, Allen Love, Durand Bernarr)
10. Good Grace (ft. Ohana Bum)
11. So They Say
12. Who Am I
13. West Side Player S**t (ft. Westside McFly)
14. Freestyle (ft. Saba)
15. Feelin Myself (ft. Bowie)
16. Sun Up
17. Outro (Wake Up)
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Japanese Breakfast Announces New Album, Shares Video for Lead Single “Be Sweet” (News) — Japanese Breakfast, Crying
- Broken Social Scene’s Kevin Drew Shares Unreleased Song “How’s It Going” (News) — Kevin Drew, Broken Social Scene
- The Armed Share Colorful Video for New Song “AVERAGE DEATH” (News) — The Armed
- serpentwithfeet Shares Video for “Same Size Shoe” (News) — serpentwithfeet
- Rostam Announces New Album, Shares New Song “4Runner” (News) — Rostam, Vampire Weekend
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.