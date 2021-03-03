News

Patrick Paige II Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Whisper (Want My Luv)” If I Fail Are We Still Cool? Due Out May 21 on Fat Possum





Patrick Paige II (of The Internet) has announced a new solo album, If I Fail Are We Still Cool?, which will be out on May 21 on Fat Possum. Paige has also shared a video for a new single from the album, “Whisper (Want My Luv),” featuring Steve Lacy, Allen Love, and Durand Bernarr. Check out the Ethan Nelson-directed video, along with the tracklist and cover art for the album, below.

Paige previously shared the song “So They Say” from the upcoming album. Back in 2018, he released the album Letters of Irrelevance on Empire.

If I Fail Are We Still Cool? Tracklist:

1. Intro (Hard Times)

2. New Habits (ft. Paco)

3. Big Plays (ft. Westside McFly)

4. Curfew

5. Runway (ft. Ohana Bam)

6. 40000 Ft

7. Accountable

8. Ain’t Talkin Bout Much (ft. Syd)

9. Whisper (Want My Luv) (ft. Steve Lacy, Allen Love, Durand Bernarr)

10. Good Grace (ft. Ohana Bum)

11. So They Say

12. Who Am I

13. West Side Player S**t (ft. Westside McFly)

14. Freestyle (ft. Saba)

15. Feelin Myself (ft. Bowie)

16. Sun Up

17. Outro (Wake Up)

