Patrick Watson Announces New Album, Shares Lead Single “Height of the Feeling” Better in the Shade Due Out April 22 via Secret City

Patrick Watson has announced the release of a new studio album, Better in the Shade, which will be out on April 22 via Secret City. Watson has also shared the album’s lead single, “Height of the Feeling.” Listen to the song and view the album’s cover art below.

In a press release, he states that the new album “is about negotiating a world where you don’t know what’s real anymore. I really spent a lot of time reading to improve my lyrics for this record. I was very inspired by Jesus’ Son by Denis Johnson, The Waves by Virginia Woolf and Fever Dream by Samanta Schweblin. The lyrics are a collection of little thoughts that were pacing in my head. We worked hard on rebuilding the tones of our arrangements and we brought a bigger electronic component to the music.

“With the addition of modular synths, we were able to find a warmer and more touching approach to the electronics, that feel as acoustic as the rest of the instruments and move like liquid. Basically, I went back to school for the last two years to be able to bring something new. Andrew Barr from the Barr Brothers joined us on drums for this record, and it’s a pleasure to play music with such a great musician.”

Watson’s previous album, Wave, came out in 2019 via Secret City/Domino.

