Friday, February 18th, 2022  
Paul McCartney Announces 2022 U.S. Tour

Tickets Go On Sale Next Friday

Feb 18, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by MJ Kim
Paul McCartney has announced a 13-date 2022 U.S. tour. This marks McCartney’s first tour in three years, following 2019’s Freshen Up tour. Tickets will go on sale next Friday at 10 a.m. local time. View the full list of dates below.

Last year, McCartney released McCartney III Imagined, a reworked version of his 2020 studio album McCartney III featuring remixes and covers of album tracks from other artists.

Paul McCartney 2022 Tour Dates:

Thursday, April 28 - Spokane, WA- Spokane Arena
Monday, May 2- Seattle, WA- Climate Pledge Arena
Tuesday, May 3- Seattle, WA- Climate Pledge Arena
Friday, May 6- Oakland, CA- Oakland Arena
Friday, May 13- Los Angeles, CA- SoFi Stadium
Tuesday, May 17- Fort Worth, TX- Dickies Arena
Saturday, May 21- Winston Salem, NC- Truist Field
Wednesday, May 25- Hollywood, FL- Hard Rock Live
Saturday, May 28- Orlando, FL- Camping World Stadium
Tuesday, May 31- Knoxville, TN- Thompson-Boling Arena
Saturday, June 4- Syracuse, NY- Carrier Dome
Tuesday, June 7- Boston, MA- Fenway Park
Sunday, June 12- Baltimore, MD- Oriole Park
Thursday, June 16- East Rutherford, NJ- MetLife Stadium

There are no comments for this entry yet.

