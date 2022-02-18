News

Paul McCartney Announces 2022 U.S. Tour Tickets Go On Sale Next Friday

Photography by MJ Kim



Paul McCartney has announced a 13-date 2022 U.S. tour. This marks McCartney’s first tour in three years, following 2019’s Freshen Up tour. Tickets will go on sale next Friday at 10 a.m. local time. View the full list of dates below.

Last year, McCartney released McCartney III Imagined, a reworked version of his 2020 studio album McCartney III featuring remixes and covers of album tracks from other artists.

Paul McCartney 2022 Tour Dates:

Thursday, April 28 - Spokane, WA- Spokane Arena

Monday, May 2- Seattle, WA- Climate Pledge Arena

Tuesday, May 3- Seattle, WA- Climate Pledge Arena

Friday, May 6- Oakland, CA- Oakland Arena

Friday, May 13- Los Angeles, CA- SoFi Stadium

Tuesday, May 17- Fort Worth, TX- Dickies Arena

Saturday, May 21- Winston Salem, NC- Truist Field

Wednesday, May 25- Hollywood, FL- Hard Rock Live

Saturday, May 28- Orlando, FL- Camping World Stadium

Tuesday, May 31- Knoxville, TN- Thompson-Boling Arena

Saturday, June 4- Syracuse, NY- Carrier Dome

Tuesday, June 7- Boston, MA- Fenway Park

Sunday, June 12- Baltimore, MD- Oriole Park

Thursday, June 16- East Rutherford, NJ- MetLife Stadium

