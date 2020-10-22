News

Paul McCartney Announces New Album Recorded Under Quarantine III Due Out December 11 via Capitol





Paul McCartney has announced a new album that was recorded during the COVID-19 quarantine. It is titled McCartney III, in reference to his 1970 album McCartney and his 1980 album McCartney II. McCartney III is due out December 11 via Capitol. Below is the cover art. The tracklist is TBA and no songs have been shared for it as of yet.

McCartney wrote, performed, and produced the album himself, recording most of it live. For the album McCartney revisited an unreleased track from the early ’90s, “When Winter Comes” (which was co-produced by George Martin). That song closes the album and inspired album opener “Long Tailed Winter Bird.”

McCartney had this to say about the album in a press release: “I was living lockdown life on my farm with my family and I would go to my studio every day. I had to do a little bit of work on some film music and that turned into the opening track and then when it was done I thought what will I do next? I had some stuff I’d worked on over the years but sometimes time would run out and it would be left half-finished so I started thinking about what I had. Each day I’d start recording with the instrument I wrote the song on and then gradually layer it all up, it was a lot of fun. It was about making music for yourself rather than making music that has to do a job. So, I just did stuff I fancied doing. I had no idea this would end up as an album.”

McCartney’s last album was 2018’s Egypt Station, also released via Capitol.

