News

All





Paul McCartney is Joined By Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, Beck, and More on New Remix/Covers Album McCartney III Imagined Due Out April 16 on Capitol; Watch Video for Dominic Fike Cover of “The Kiss of Venus”





Paul McCartney has announced a reissued version of his McCartney III album which came out last year. This new version, titled McCartney III Imagined, will feature new versions of the songs featured on the original, reimagined by an assortment of different artists, including Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, Beck, and Damon Albarn, among many others. McCartney III Imagined will be out on April 16 via Capitol. Watch the video for the Dominic Fike version of “The Kiss of Venus” and check out the tracklist/cover art for the album below.

The original McCartney III was released back in December on Capitol. The new album also features Khruangbin, Blood Orange, Anderson .Paak, EOB (Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien), Josh Homme, Massive Attack’s 3D, and Idris Elba.

McCartney III Imagined Tracklist:

1. Find My Way (feat. Beck)

2. The Kiss of Venus (Dominic Fike)

3. Pretty Boys (feat. Khruangbin)

4. Women And Wives (St. Vincent Remix)

5. Deep Down (Blood Orange Remix)

6. Seize The Day (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

7. Slidin’ (EOB Remix)

8. Long Tailed Winter Bird (Damon Albarn Remix)

9. Lavatory Lil (Josh Homme)

10. When Winter Comes (Anderson .Paak Remix)

11. Deep Deep Feeling (3D RDN Remix)

12. Long Tailed Winter Bird (Idris Elba Remix)*

* Physical release exclusive track

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.