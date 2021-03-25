News

All





Paul McCartney Shares Beck Remix of “Find My Way” McCartney III Imagined Due Out April 16 on Capitol





Paul McCartney has shared a new Beck remix of the song “Find My Way,” originally featured on his McCartney III album from last year. The remix will be on the upcoming McCartney III Imagined, which consists entirely of reimaginings of songs from the original by different artists. Listen to Beck’s remix below.

In a statement on Instagram, Beck explains: “I remember hanging out with Paul and his wife Nancy several years ago and Nancy mentioned that she wanted to go out dancing before calling it a night. We ended up at some club in West Hollywood and I remember noticing that Paul and Nancy were TEARING IT UP—really enjoying themselves more than anyone else on the dance floor. Last year when he asked me to remix this track, I remembered that night and wanted to try to recapture that amazing spirit I felt while watching him on the dance floor…sort of my little tribute to Paul ‘in his groove.’ When I then heard the falsetto vocal in Paul’s original track I wanted to lean further into something really loose and funky—I pulled out my Hofner (because of course) and put down a few bass lines…and everything came to life from there. The best part of the entire experience, though, came a week after I’d turned in the remix, when Paul called to tell me he’d been dancing in his kitchen to the track all week.”

McCartney previously shared a Dominic Fike version of “The Kiss of Venus” upon the album’s announcement.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.