Paul Weller Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Cosmic Fringes”

Paul Weller has announced that he will be releasing a new album, Fat Pop (Volume 1), on May 14 via Polydor. Weller has shared a video for a new song from the album titled “Cosmic Fringes.” Check out the video, as well as the tracklist and cover art for the album, below.

Weller, of course, was in both The Jam and The Style Council. His daughter Leah co-wrote and features on the album’s “Shades of Blue.” The album was recorded remotely, with Weller recording his vocals accompanied by guitar or piano and then sending the files to the rest of his band—drummer Ben Gordelier, Steve Cradock on guitar, and bassist Andy Crofts—to add their contributions. Once some UK lockdown restrictions were eased the band got together in person at Weller’s Black Barn studio in Surrey to finish the album. The Volume 1 in the title is there to leave it open for Weller to release a second installment.

Weller’s most recent album, On Sunset, came out back in July of last year on Verve Forecast. It featured the songs “Village” and “Earth Beat” (feat. Col3trane).

Read our interview with Weller from last year.

Fat Pop (Volume 1) Tracklist:

1. Cosmic Fringes

2. True

3. Fat Pop

4. Shade of Blue

5. Glad Times

6. Cobweb / Connections

7. Testify

8. That Pleasure

9. Failed

10. Moving Canvas

11. In Better Times

12. Still Glides the Stream

