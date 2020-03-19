News

Paul Weller Shares New Song “Earth Beat” (Feat. Col3trane) On Sunset Due Out June 12 via Verve Forecast





Paul Weller, is releasing a new album, On Sunset, on June 12 via Verve Forecast. Now the Modfather, as he’s known in his native England, has shared a new song from the album, “Earth Beat,” which features Col3trane. It’s quite a soulful track from the singer/guitarist. Listen below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

On Sunset is the 15th solo album from the former frontman to The Jam and The Style Council. It is the follow-up to 2018’s True Meanings. Weller’s former Style Council bandmate Mick Talbot plays Hammond Organ on three On Sunset tracks. The album also features Ben Gordelier, Andy Crofts, Slade’s Jim Lea, Steve Cradock (of Ocean Colour Scene), French singer Julie Gros (from the band Le Superhomard), The Strypes’ guitarist Josh McClorey, English folk trio The Staves on backing vocals, Hannah Peel did string arrangements, and The Paraorchestra contributed to four tracks.

On Sunset Tracklist:

1. “Mirror Ball”

2. “Baptiste”

3. “Old Father Thyme”

4. “Village”

5. “More”

6. “On Sunset”

7. “Equanimity”

8. “Walkin’ “

9. “Earth Beat”

10. “Rockets”

