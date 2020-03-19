 Paul Weller Shares New Song “Earth Beat” (Feat. Col3trane) | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Thursday, March 19th, 2020  
Subscribe

Paul Weller Shares New Song “Earth Beat” (Feat. Col3trane)

On Sunset Due Out June 12 via Verve Forecast

Mar 19, 2020 By Christopher Roberts
Bookmark and Share


Paul Weller, is releasing a new album, On Sunset, on June 12 via Verve Forecast. Now the Modfather, as he’s known in his native England, has shared a new song from the album, “Earth Beat,” which features Col3trane. It’s quite a soulful track from the singer/guitarist. Listen below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

On Sunset is the 15th solo album from the former frontman to The Jam and The Style Council. It is the follow-up to 2018’s True Meanings. Weller’s former Style Council bandmate Mick Talbot plays Hammond Organ on three On Sunset tracks. The album also features Ben Gordelier, Andy Crofts, Slade’s Jim Lea, Steve Cradock (of Ocean Colour Scene), French singer Julie Gros (from the band Le Superhomard), The Strypes’ guitarist Josh McClorey, English folk trio The Staves on backing vocals, Hannah Peel did string arrangements, and The Paraorchestra contributed to four tracks.

On Sunset Tracklist:

1. “Mirror Ball”
2. “Baptiste”
3. “Old Father Thyme”
4. “Village”
5. “More”
6. “On Sunset”
7. “Equanimity”
8. “Walkin’ “
9. “Earth Beat”
10. “Rockets”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #66

Sep 27, 2019 Issue #66 - My Favorite Album - Angel Olsen and Sleater-Kinney

Most Recent