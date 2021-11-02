Pavement Add North American Dates to Their Tour
Tour Will Begin September 2022
Nov 02, 2021
Photography by Tarina Westlund
Pavement have announced that they are adding a string of North American dates to their 2022 tour, which initially only featured Europe and the U.K. The full list of dates can be viewed below.
Pavement Tour Dates:
9.07.22 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre
9.09.22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
9.10.22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
9.12.22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
9.13.22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
9.14.22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
9.16.22 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheatre
9.17.22 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre
9.19.22 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
9.20.22 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
9.21.22 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre
9.22.22 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
9.24.22 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre
9.26.22 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
9.28.22 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
9.30.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10.01.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10.02.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10.05.22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
10.06.22 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
10.08.22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
10.09.22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
10.11.22 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
10.17.22 - Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds
10.18.22 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
10.19.22 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
10.20.22 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
10.22.22 - London, UK @ Roundhouse SOLD OUT
10.23.22 - London, UK @ Roundhouse
10.24.22 - London, UK @ Roundhouse
10.25.22 - London, UK @ Roundhouse
10.27.22 - Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex
10.29.22 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
10.30.22 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
10.31.22 - Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus
11.2.22 - Aarhus, DK @ VoxHall
11.4.22 - Bremen, DE @ Pier 2
11.5.22 - Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
11.7.22 - Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal
11.8.22 - Amsterdam, NL @ Royal Carré Theater
11.10.22 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street SOLD OUT
11.11.22 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street SOLD OUT
