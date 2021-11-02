News

Pavement Add North American Dates to Their Tour Tour Will Begin September 2022

Photography by Tarina Westlund



Pavement have announced that they are adding a string of North American dates to their 2022 tour, which initially only featured Europe and the U.K. The full list of dates can be viewed below.

Pavement Tour Dates:

9.07.22 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

9.09.22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

9.10.22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

9.12.22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

9.13.22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

9.14.22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

9.16.22 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheatre

9.17.22 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre

9.19.22 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

9.20.22 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

9.21.22 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre

9.22.22 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

9.24.22 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre

9.26.22 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

9.28.22 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

9.30.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10.01.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10.02.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10.05.22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

10.06.22 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

10.08.22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

10.09.22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

10.11.22 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

10.17.22 - Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds

10.18.22 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

10.19.22 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

10.20.22 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

10.22.22 - London, UK @ Roundhouse SOLD OUT

10.23.22 - London, UK @ Roundhouse

10.24.22 - London, UK @ Roundhouse

10.25.22 - London, UK @ Roundhouse

10.27.22 - Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex

10.29.22 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

10.30.22 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

10.31.22 - Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus

11.2.22 - Aarhus, DK @ VoxHall

11.4.22 - Bremen, DE @ Pier 2

11.5.22 - Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

11.7.22 - Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal

11.8.22 - Amsterdam, NL @ Royal Carré Theater

11.10.22 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street SOLD OUT

11.11.22 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street SOLD OUT

