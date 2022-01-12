News

Pavement Announce Expanded Reissue of Final Album, Share Previously Unreleased Song “Be the Hook” Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal Due Out April 8 via Matador





Pavement have announced a two-disc expanded reissue of their fifth and final album, 1999’s Terror Twilight. They have coincidently shared a song from the upcoming reissue, the previously unreleased “Be the Hook.” The reissue, entitled Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal, will feature the remastered original album, B-sides, home demos, rehearsal tapes, and live recordings, altogether containing 28 unreleased tracks. It will be out on April 8 via Matador. Listen to “Be the Hook” and view the reissue’s tracklist below. The cover art is featured above.

Available on both vinyl and CD, the reissue will include a book complete with photos of the band as well as writing from each individual band member and producer Nigel Godrich.

Back in November, Pavement announced a North American tour, which will begin in September.

Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal Tracklist:

LP1 - Side A

1. Platform Blues

2. The Hexx

3. You Are a Light

4. Cream of Gold

5. Ann Don’t Cry

LP1 - Side B

1. Billie

2. Folk Jam

3. Major Leagues

4. Carrot Rope

5. Shagbag #

6. Speak, See, Remember

7. Spit On a Stranger

LP2 - Side C

1. The Porpoise and the Hand Grenade

2. Rooftop Gambler

3. Your Time to Change

4. Stub Your Toe

5. Major Leagues (Demo Version)

6. Decouvert de Soleil

LP2 - Side D

1. Carrot Rope (SM Demo) #

2. Folk Jam Moog (SM Demo) #

3. Billy (SM Demo) #

4. Terror Twilight [Speak, See, Remember] (SM Demo) #

5. You Are a Light (SM Demo) #

6. Cream of Gold Intro (Jessamine) #

7. Cream of Gold (SM Demo) #

LP3 - Side E

1. Spit On a Stranger (SM Demo) #

2. Folk Jam Guitar (SM Demo) #

3. You Are a Light (Echo Canyon) #

4. Ground Beefheart [Platform Blues] (Echo Canyon) #

5. Folk Jam (Echo Canyon) #

LP3 - Side F

1. Ann Don’t Cry (Echo Canyon) #

2. Jesus in Harlem [Cream of Gold] (Echo Canyon) #

3. The Porpoise and the Hand Grenade (Echo Canyon) #

4. Spit On a Stranger (Echo Canyon) #

5. Be the Hook #

LP4 - Side G

1. You Are a Light (Jackpot!) #

2. Terror Twilight [Speak, See, Remember] (RPM) #

3. Rooftop Gambler (Jessamine) #

4. For Sale! The Preston School of Industry (Jessamine) #

5. Frontwards (Live) #

LP4 - Side H

1. Platform Blues (Live) #

2. The Hexx (Live) #

3. You Are a Light (Live) #

4. Folk Jam (Live) #

5. Sinister Purpose (Live) #

# = previously unreleased

