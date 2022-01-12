Pavement Announce Expanded Reissue of Final Album, Share Previously Unreleased Song “Be the Hook”
Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal Due Out April 8 via Matador
Pavement have announced a two-disc expanded reissue of their fifth and final album, 1999’s Terror Twilight. They have coincidently shared a song from the upcoming reissue, the previously unreleased “Be the Hook.” The reissue, entitled Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal, will feature the remastered original album, B-sides, home demos, rehearsal tapes, and live recordings, altogether containing 28 unreleased tracks. It will be out on April 8 via Matador. Listen to “Be the Hook” and view the reissue’s tracklist below. The cover art is featured above.
Available on both vinyl and CD, the reissue will include a book complete with photos of the band as well as writing from each individual band member and producer Nigel Godrich.
Back in November, Pavement announced a North American tour, which will begin in September.
Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal Tracklist:
LP1 - Side A
1. Platform Blues
2. The Hexx
3. You Are a Light
4. Cream of Gold
5. Ann Don’t Cry
LP1 - Side B
1. Billie
2. Folk Jam
3. Major Leagues
4. Carrot Rope
5. Shagbag #
6. Speak, See, Remember
7. Spit On a Stranger
LP2 - Side C
1. The Porpoise and the Hand Grenade
2. Rooftop Gambler
3. Your Time to Change
4. Stub Your Toe
5. Major Leagues (Demo Version)
6. Decouvert de Soleil
LP2 - Side D
1. Carrot Rope (SM Demo) #
2. Folk Jam Moog (SM Demo) #
3. Billy (SM Demo) #
4. Terror Twilight [Speak, See, Remember] (SM Demo) #
5. You Are a Light (SM Demo) #
6. Cream of Gold Intro (Jessamine) #
7. Cream of Gold (SM Demo) #
LP3 - Side E
1. Spit On a Stranger (SM Demo) #
2. Folk Jam Guitar (SM Demo) #
3. You Are a Light (Echo Canyon) #
4. Ground Beefheart [Platform Blues] (Echo Canyon) #
5. Folk Jam (Echo Canyon) #
LP3 - Side F
1. Ann Don’t Cry (Echo Canyon) #
2. Jesus in Harlem [Cream of Gold] (Echo Canyon) #
3. The Porpoise and the Hand Grenade (Echo Canyon) #
4. Spit On a Stranger (Echo Canyon) #
5. Be the Hook #
LP4 - Side G
1. You Are a Light (Jackpot!) #
2. Terror Twilight [Speak, See, Remember] (RPM) #
3. Rooftop Gambler (Jessamine) #
4. For Sale! The Preston School of Industry (Jessamine) #
5. Frontwards (Live) #
LP4 - Side H
1. Platform Blues (Live) #
2. The Hexx (Live) #
3. You Are a Light (Live) #
4. Folk Jam (Live) #
5. Sinister Purpose (Live) #
# = previously unreleased
