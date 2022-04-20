News

All





Pavement’s Debut Album “Slanted & Enchanted” To Receive Vinyl Reissue for 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Vinyl Due Out August 12 via Matador

Photography by Gail Butensky



Pavement will be releasing a 30th anniversary vinyl reissue of their 1992 debut album Slanted & Enchanted. The limited edition release, which will contain the original album on red/white/black splatter vinyl, will be out on August 12 via Matador. The reissue will also be released alongside a repressed early demo cassette from the band titled Courting Shutdown Offers.

Earlier this month, the band released an expanded reissue of their final album, Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal.

Slanted & Enchanted Tracklist:

1. Summer Babe (Winter Version)

2. Trigger Cut / Wounded-Kite At :17

3. No Life Signed Her

4. In the Mouth a Desert

5. Conduit For Sale!

6. Zurich Is Stained

7. Chesley’s Little Wrists

8. Loretta’s Scars

9. Here

10. Two States

11. Perfume-V

12. Fame Throwa

13. Jackals, False Grails: The Lonesome Era

14. Our Singer

Courting Shutdown Offers Tracklist:

1. Chesley’s Little Wrists

2. Jackals, False Grails: The Lonesome Era

3. No Life Signed Her

4. Two States

5. Trigger Cut

6. Fame Throwa

7. Pain Smiles

8. The Wounded Kite

9. Summer Babe

10. Perfume-V

11. My First Mine

12. Baptist Blacktick

13. Loretta’s Scars

14. Pillowjack

15. Here

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.