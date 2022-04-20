Pavement’s Debut Album “Slanted & Enchanted” To Receive Vinyl Reissue for 30th Anniversary
Limited Edition Vinyl Due Out August 12 via Matador
Apr 20, 2022
Photography by Gail Butensky
Pavement will be releasing a 30th anniversary vinyl reissue of their 1992 debut album Slanted & Enchanted. The limited edition release, which will contain the original album on red/white/black splatter vinyl, will be out on August 12 via Matador. The reissue will also be released alongside a repressed early demo cassette from the band titled Courting Shutdown Offers.
Earlier this month, the band released an expanded reissue of their final album, Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal.
Slanted & Enchanted Tracklist:
1. Summer Babe (Winter Version)
2. Trigger Cut / Wounded-Kite At :17
3. No Life Signed Her
4. In the Mouth a Desert
5. Conduit For Sale!
6. Zurich Is Stained
7. Chesley’s Little Wrists
8. Loretta’s Scars
9. Here
10. Two States
11. Perfume-V
12. Fame Throwa
13. Jackals, False Grails: The Lonesome Era
14. Our Singer
Courting Shutdown Offers Tracklist:
1. Chesley’s Little Wrists
2. Jackals, False Grails: The Lonesome Era
3. No Life Signed Her
4. Two States
5. Trigger Cut
6. Fame Throwa
7. Pain Smiles
8. The Wounded Kite
9. Summer Babe
10. Perfume-V
11. My First Mine
12. Baptist Blacktick
13. Loretta’s Scars
14. Pillowjack
15. Here
