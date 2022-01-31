Peaches Announces Tour in Celebration of the 20th Anniversary of “The Teaches of Peaches”
Tour Kicks Off in May
Jan 31, 2022
Photography by Hadley Hudson
Peaches has announced a tour in celebration of the 20th anniversary of her landmark album The Teaches of Peaches. The tour kicks off this May and will include stops across North America, Europe, and the U.K. View the full list of dates below.
In a press release, Peaches states: “Wildly excited to celebrate, with you all, 20 years of and reimagining the power that is The Teaches of Peaches album live across North America, Europe, and the U.K.! It’s been frustrating to abstain from touring the past two years and now I’m so ready for us to ‘Fuck the Pain Away’ together!”
Peaches’ most recent album, Rub, came out in 2015 via I U She Music/INgrooves.
Peaches Tour Dates 2022:
May 16 - Seattle, WA, The Showbox
May 17 - Portland, OR, Wonder Ballroom
May 20 - San Francisco, CA, The Masonic
May 21 - Pasadena, CA, Just Like Heaven Festival
May 25 - Montreal, QC, MTelus
May 26 - Toronto, ON, Rebel
May 28 - Brooklyn, NY, Great Hall at Avant Gardner
June 5 - Stockholm, SE, Berns
June 6 - Malmö, SE, Malmö Live
June 10 - Brighton, UK, Brighton Dome
June 11 - London, UK, Grace Jones’ Meltdown Festival
June 13 - Glasgow, UK, SWG3 Galvanizers
June 14 - Manchester, UK, O2 Ritz Manchester
June 15 - Liverpool, UK, Invisible Wind Factory
June 16 - Bristol, UK, Marble Factory
June 19 - Amsterdam, NL, Paradiso
June 20 - Paris, FR, Le Trianon
June 21 - Brussels, BE, AB
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Listen to Tracks from Cassandra Jenkins and Peter Bjorn and John From Our “Covers of Covers” Album (News) — Cassandra Jenkins, Animal Collective, Peter Bjorn and John, The Divine Comedy
- Al Green — Reflecting on the 50th Anniversary of “Let’s Stay Together” (News) — Al Green
- Peaches Announces Tour in Celebration of the 20th Anniversary of “The Teaches of Peaches” (News) — Peaches
- Butterfly 3001 (Review) — King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
- La Luz Postpone U.S. Tour Upon Announcement of Shana Cleveland’s Breast Cancer Diagnosis (News) — La Luz
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.