Peaches Announces Tour in Celebration of the 20th Anniversary of “The Teaches of Peaches” Tour Kicks Off in May

Photography by Hadley Hudson



Peaches has announced a tour in celebration of the 20th anniversary of her landmark album The Teaches of Peaches. The tour kicks off this May and will include stops across North America, Europe, and the U.K. View the full list of dates below.

In a press release, Peaches states: “Wildly excited to celebrate, with you all, 20 years of and reimagining the power that is The Teaches of Peaches album live across North America, Europe, and the U.K.! It’s been frustrating to abstain from touring the past two years and now I’m so ready for us to ‘Fuck the Pain Away’ together!”

Peaches’ most recent album, Rub, came out in 2015 via I U She Music/INgrooves.

Peaches Tour Dates 2022:

May 16 - Seattle, WA, The Showbox

May 17 - Portland, OR, Wonder Ballroom

May 20 - San Francisco, CA, The Masonic

May 21 - Pasadena, CA, Just Like Heaven Festival

May 25 - Montreal, QC, MTelus

May 26 - Toronto, ON, Rebel

May 28 - Brooklyn, NY, Great Hall at Avant Gardner

June 5 - Stockholm, SE, Berns

June 6 - Malmö, SE, Malmö Live

June 10 - Brighton, UK, Brighton Dome

June 11 - London, UK, Grace Jones’ Meltdown Festival

June 13 - Glasgow, UK, SWG3 Galvanizers

June 14 - Manchester, UK, O2 Ritz Manchester

June 15 - Liverpool, UK, Invisible Wind Factory

June 16 - Bristol, UK, Marble Factory

June 19 - Amsterdam, NL, Paradiso

June 20 - Paris, FR, Le Trianon

June 21 - Brussels, BE, AB

