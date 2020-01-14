Pearl Jam Announce First New Album in Six-and-a-Half Years and New Tour Dates
Gigaton Due Out March 27 via Monkeywrench/Republic
Pearl Jam have announced a new album, Gigaton. They have also announced some tour dates. Gigaton is due out March 27 via Monkeywrench/Republic. It will be the band's first new album in six-and-a-half years, since the October 2013 release of Lightning Bolt. The tracklist has yet to be shared, but above is the album cover and below are the tour dates.
In 2018 Pearl Jam shared a new song, "Can't Deny Me." There's no word on whether or not it's included on the album. A press release says the album's first official single will be titled "Dance of the Clairvoyants" and is due out in the coming weeks. Josh Evans and Pearl Jam produced the album.
Gigaton's cover art features "Ice Waterfall," a photo by Canadian photographer, filmmaker, and marine biologist Paul Nicklen taken in Svalbard, Norway. A press release explains that the image "features the Nordaustlandet ice cap gushing high volumes of meltwater."
The band's Mike McCready had this to say about the album in the press release: "Making this record was a long journey. It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times."
Pearl Jam Tour Dates:
03/18 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
03/20 Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
03/22 Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
03/24 Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre
03/28 Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
03/30 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
04/02 Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
04/04 St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
04/06 Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
04/09 Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
04/11 Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
04/13 San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
04/15 Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
04/16 Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
04/18 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
04/19 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
06/23 Frankfurt, Gemany @ Festhalle @
06/25 Berlin, Germany @ Waldbühne @
06/27 Stockholm, Sweden @ Lollapalooza Stockholm
06/29 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena @
07/02 Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter
07/05 Imola, Italy @ Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari &
07/07 Vienna, Austria @ Wiener Stadthalle %
07/10 London, England @ Hyde Park
07/13 Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena %
07/15 Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Arena %
07/17 Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion %
07/19 Paris, France @ Lollapalooza Paris
07/22 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome %
07/23 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
@ with IDLES
& with Pixies
% with White Reaper
