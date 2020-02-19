News

Pearl Jam Share New Song “Superblood Wolfmoon” Gigaton Due Out March 27 via Monkeywrench/Republic





Pearl Jam are releasing a new album, Gigaton, on March 27 via Monkeywrench/Republic. Now they shared its second single, the straight-forward rocker "Superblood Wolfmoon." Last week you could hear a snippet of the song if you went to www.moon.pearljam.com and pointed your phone at the moon. Now you can hear the whole thing. Listen below, followed by the band's upcoming tour dates.

Previously Pearl Jam shared Gigaton's first single, "Dance of the Clairvoyants," via a video for the track.

Gigaton will be the band's first new album in six-and-a-half years, since the October 2013 release of Lightning Bolt. Josh Evans and Pearl Jam produced the album. In 2018 Pearl Jam shared a new song, "Can't Deny Me," but it's not featured on the album.

Gigaton's cover art features "Ice Waterfall," a photo by Canadian photographer, filmmaker, and marine biologist Paul Nicklen taken in Svalbard, Norway. A previous press release explained that the image "features the Nordaustlandet ice cap gushing high volumes of meltwater."

The band's Mike McCready had this to say about the album in a previous press release: "Making this record was a long journey. It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times."

Pearl Jam Tour Dates:

03/18 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

03/20 Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

03/22 Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

03/24 Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

03/28 Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

03/30 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

04/02 Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

04/04 St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

04/06 Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

04/09 Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

04/11 Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

04/13 San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

04/15 Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

04/16 Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

04/18 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

04/19 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

06/23 Frankfurt, Gemany @ Festhalle @

06/25 Berlin, Germany @ Waldbühne @

06/27 Stockholm, Sweden @ Lollapalooza Stockholm

06/29 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena @

07/02 Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter

07/05 Imola, Italy @ Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari &

07/07 Vienna, Austria @ Wiener Stadthalle %

07/10 London, England @ Hyde Park

07/13 Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena %

07/15 Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Arena %

07/17 Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion %

07/19 Paris, France @ Lollapalooza Paris

07/22 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome %

07/23 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

@ with IDLES

& with Pixies

% with White Reaper

