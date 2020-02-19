Pearl Jam Share New Song “Superblood Wolfmoon”
Gigaton Due Out March 27 via Monkeywrench/Republic
Pearl Jam are releasing a new album, Gigaton, on March 27 via Monkeywrench/Republic. Now they shared its second single, the straight-forward rocker "Superblood Wolfmoon." Last week you could hear a snippet of the song if you went to www.moon.pearljam.com and pointed your phone at the moon. Now you can hear the whole thing. Listen below, followed by the band's upcoming tour dates.
Previously Pearl Jam shared Gigaton's first single, "Dance of the Clairvoyants," via a video for the track.
Gigaton will be the band's first new album in six-and-a-half years, since the October 2013 release of Lightning Bolt. Josh Evans and Pearl Jam produced the album. In 2018 Pearl Jam shared a new song, "Can't Deny Me," but it's not featured on the album.
Gigaton's cover art features "Ice Waterfall," a photo by Canadian photographer, filmmaker, and marine biologist Paul Nicklen taken in Svalbard, Norway. A previous press release explained that the image "features the Nordaustlandet ice cap gushing high volumes of meltwater."
The band's Mike McCready had this to say about the album in a previous press release: "Making this record was a long journey. It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times."
Pearl Jam Tour Dates:
03/18 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
03/20 Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
03/22 Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
03/24 Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre
03/28 Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
03/30 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
04/02 Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
04/04 St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
04/06 Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
04/09 Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
04/11 Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
04/13 San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
04/15 Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
04/16 Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
04/18 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
04/19 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
06/23 Frankfurt, Gemany @ Festhalle @
06/25 Berlin, Germany @ Waldbühne @
06/27 Stockholm, Sweden @ Lollapalooza Stockholm
06/29 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena @
07/02 Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter
07/05 Imola, Italy @ Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari &
07/07 Vienna, Austria @ Wiener Stadthalle %
07/10 London, England @ Hyde Park
07/13 Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena %
07/15 Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Arena %
07/17 Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion %
07/19 Paris, France @ Lollapalooza Paris
07/22 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome %
07/23 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
@ with IDLES
& with Pixies
% with White Reaper
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Wye Oak Share New Song “Walk Soft” and “JOIN” Mini Documentary (News) — Wye Oak
- Self-Portrait: Rachel Aggs, Billy Easter, and Andrew Milk of Shopping (Interview) — Shopping, Self-Portrait
- Ellis Shares Video for New Song “Embarrassing” (News) — Ellis
- UR FUN (Review) — of Montreal
- Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds Announce New Fall Tour Dates with Select Support from Weyes Blood (News) — Nick Cave, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.