Pearl Jam Share Video for New Song “Dance of the Clairvoyants” Gigaton Due Out March 27 via Monkeywrench/Republic





Pearl Jam are releasing a new album, Gigaton, on March 27 via Monkeywrench/Republic and now they shared its first single, "Dance of the Clairvoyants," via a Joel Edwards-directed video for the track. Check it out below, followed by the album's recently shared tracklist and the band's upcoming tour dates.

The band's Jeff Ament had this to say about the new song in a press release: "I can't tell you how proud I am about this group of songs. As you know, we took our time and that benefited us taking more chances. 'Dance' was a perfect storm of experimentation and real collaboration, mixing up the instrumentation and building a great song, and Ed writing some of my favorite words yet, around Matt's killer drum pattern. Did I mention Mike's insane guitar part and that Stone is playing bass on this one? We've opened some new doors creatively and that's exciting."

Gigaton will be the band's first new album in six-and-a-half years, since the October 2013 release of Lightning Bolt. Josh Evans and Pearl Jam produced the album. In 2018 Pearl Jam shared a new song, "Can't Deny Me," but it's not featured on the album.

Gigaton's cover art features "Ice Waterfall," a photo by Canadian photographer, filmmaker, and marine biologist Paul Nicklen taken in Svalbard, Norway. A previous press release explained that the image "features the Nordaustlandet ice cap gushing high volumes of meltwater."

The band's Mike McCready had this to say about the album in a previous press release: "Making this record was a long journey. It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times."

Gigaton Tracklist:

1. Who Ever Said

2. Superblood Wolfmoon

3. Dance of the Clairvoyants

4. Quick Escape

5. Alright

6. Seven O'Clock

7. Never Destination

8. Take The Long Way

9. Buckle Up

10. Come Then Goes

11. Retrograde

12. River Cross

Pearl Jam Tour Dates:

03/18 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

03/20 Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

03/22 Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

03/24 Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

03/28 Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

03/30 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

04/02 Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

04/04 St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

04/06 Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

04/09 Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

04/11 Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

04/13 San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

04/15 Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

04/16 Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

04/18 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

04/19 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

06/23 Frankfurt, Gemany @ Festhalle @

06/25 Berlin, Germany @ Waldbühne @

06/27 Stockholm, Sweden @ Lollapalooza Stockholm

06/29 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena @

07/02 Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter

07/05 Imola, Italy @ Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari &

07/07 Vienna, Austria @ Wiener Stadthalle %

07/10 London, England @ Hyde Park

07/13 Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena %

07/15 Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Arena %

07/17 Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion %

07/19 Paris, France @ Lollapalooza Paris

07/22 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome %

07/23 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

@ with IDLES

& with Pixies

% with White Reaper

