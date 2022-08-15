News

Pearla Shares New Single “Ming the Clam” Oh Glistening Onion, The Nighttime is Coming Due Out February 10, 2023

Photography by Tonje Thilesen



Pearla (aka Nicole Rodriguez) has shared a new single, “Ming the Clam.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming debut album, Oh Glistening Onion, The Nighttime Is Coming, which will be out on February 10, 2023 via Spacebomb. Listen below.

In a press release, Rodriguez states: “‘Ming The Clam’ is about falling in love, and surrendering to the mystery of it all. I wrote it after a day at Storm King with my partner. I had a really painful and disorienting period, and fell asleep on the grass under a sculpture. The whole day kind of occurred in a haze, and I felt messy and unfurled. It was one of those very vulnerable moments of letting someone care and love you, fully, in all that you are. Ming the clam was the oldest animal to live on Earth. The clam lived for 507 years and then was killed in research. I heard about Ming around this time and it resonated with me, this idea that sometimes, when you poke at something remarkable, looking for answers, you might lose it. I’m learning to let good things be good, and to leave some mysteries unresolved. This song is me allowing myself to revel in the beauty of that.”

